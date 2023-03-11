MARYVILLE, Mo. — For Diego Bernard and Luke Waters, they have at most two weeks left in their Bearcat basketball careers and they weren’t about to let that ride end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“The first one is always the toughest,” Bernard said.
The Central Region’s top seed blasted GAC champion Southern Arkansas, 94-69, on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Bearcat Arena.
“I thought that in the second half, we dialed in,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “First half, we just couldn’t get a grip on the game. It was a little bit out of control for how we like to play. Second half, I think we got a grip on it and were able to kinda impose our will on the game.”
For the No. 1 ranked defensive team in the nation, it was their offense that was churning early on and Waters came off the bench to spark it. After Mitch Mascari picked up his second foul early on, Waters came in and on his first possession knocked down a 3-pointer off a Bernard assist.
Byron Alexander also came off the bench and was immediately effective. He knocked down shots on 3-straight possessions following Waters’ triple. Alexander’s third basket extended the lead to 15-10.
“There were some mismatch issues that we could punish,” McCollum said. “They had been hedging ball screens pretty much all season, and they adjusted and started switching. At that point you got to go to your switch packages and those guys did a good job of getting good shots. And in the second half, once we got a grip on the game, we got exactly what we wanted.”
The lead grew to 12 on a Wes Dreamer 3-pointer with 10:31 left in the half, but Southern Arkansas was able to claw back and a Kris Wyche 3-pointer with 4:08 left brought the Muleriders to within 33-29.
“In the first half, the ball was moving really well,” Southern Arkansas coach Logan Quinn said. “We don’t call a ton of sets. We just let our guys hoop.”
The Bearcats quickly responded and Bernard’s jumper in the lane extended the lead back to double figures with 2:10 left in the half. A put-back layup by Daniel Abreu with nine seconds left made the halftime margin 46-35.
Northwest opened the lead up to begin the second half on baskets from Bennett Stirtz and Abreu.
Stirtz sent Bearcat Arena into a frenzy when he knocked down a 3-pointer and then Bernard stole a pass and found him up court for a thunderous dunk with 15:14 left. The dunk put the Bearcats up 61-40.
“When we get out in transition, we got some athletes that like to go get it,” Bernard said. “It is fun.”
The lead eventually got to 29 points before the Muleriders closed the game on a slight run to close the gap.
Bernard led all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting with five rebounds and six assists. Dreamer and Stirtz each added 18 points while Abreu had 12.
“You aren't going to win a lot of games when they shoot 63 percent for the game,” Quinn said.
Waters and Alexander combined to go 8-of-9 from the field and Waters had 11 points while Alexander had 10. Isaiah Jackson added four points and a team-high seven assists.
Southern Arkansas was led by Division-I transfer Gregory Hammond, Jr., with 20 points and seven rebounds.
“They was iso’ing No. 11 (Hammond) a lot,” Bernard said. “Tremendous player. In the second half, we just got in the gaps a little bit and made it tougher for him to drive.”
Northwest advances to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal against the winner of Minnesota State-Moorhead and Southern Nazarene.
“It is DB and I’s last run,” Waters said. “We definitely want to make the most of it.”