MARYVILLE, Mo. — From Jersey Ingram’s first career goal to open the scoring to Payton Kurz’s first two of her career to end it in the second half, Tuesday’s 8-0 Spoofhound win over Lafayette was all about the team’s sister duos with a Jalea Price hat trick mixed in.
With Jayda Buck, Kurz and Ingram becoming freshmen this season, they unite with their older sisters Halle Buck, Kennedy Kurz and Presley Ingram to give the Spoofhound three dynamic sister duos this season.
“It is so awesome,” Kennedy Kurz said. “It feels like I’ve waited for this day for a long time — just to be able to play with her, because I’ve never played with my sibling before. So now that it is here, it feels kinda surreal. It is really cool and I’m really thankful to have the opportunity to get a year and season with her.”
The advantage of featuring the sisters goes beyond just giving their parents multiple buttons to wear on their sweaters — they give a Maryville team replacing a big senior class last season players with built-in chemistry.
“It is actually really awesome to have the sister connections,” Maryville assistant coach Courtney Kennedy said. “I love the sister duos on the field.”
The Hounds (2-0) put that into action with Presley and Jersey Ingram on the left side of the pitch together. Jersey Ingram was able to score 11 and a half minutes into the match for a 1-0 lead and her first career goal.
“Jersey is a really strong, confident player,” Kennedy said.
Lafayette played tough defense and was strong in the goal despite Maryville having all the possession in the half. Sophomore Jalea Price solved the defense with just under 15 minutes to play in the half.
“After a while, we finally found our mojo and got it going,” Price said.
Price scored two goals in the span of 29 seconds to put the Spoofhounds up 3-0. The speed of Price and the Kurz sisters in the middle of the field gave the Irish problems all night.
“I just think those connections up front are really important and key to our offense,” Kennedy Kurz said. “We still have a ways to go to keep figuring things out between us, but I think as the season goes on, we’ll just get better and better with that.”
Sophomore Ryesen Stiens scored two minutes later to put Maryville up 4-0 and Price picked up her hat trick 42 seconds later for a 5-0 lead.
Kennedy Kurz capped the first-half scoring with a put back for her fourth goal through the season’s first two games. After her goal, coach Jesus Gonzalez pulled the varsity and inserted the junior varsity with Payton Kurz and senior captain Halle Buck staying on the pitch to lead the team.
Payton Kurz takes pride in being a starter as a freshman, but also enjoyed staying in with the reserves and gaining chemistry with them.
“I find it nice to play with the upperclassmen, but also the lower classmen,” Payton Kurz said. “Because in the next few years, those will be my teammates — they still are, but they will be the ones on the field to help me. So I think it is good to build connections with all my teammates.”
That chemistry paid off in the second half with her first two goals of her career and put the final two nails in the 8-0 victory.
“I was just so proud of her, so happy and I just think that she has so much potential,” Kennedy Kurz said. “I just can’t wait to see what she does for us this season.”
The Kurz sisters shared a hug as the match ended.
“She was super excited,” Payton Kurz said. “She just gave me a big hug and said she was so proud of me which makes me really happy.”
The Spoofhounds will be back home at Bearcat Pitch on Thursday against Lincoln College Prep. They play in the Smithville Round Robin next week.
“I think played really well,” Price said. “I think we made some good passes, worked well together and talked (well) so we knew where to pass it.”