23-03-30 MHSSoc Halle3.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Halle Buck, center, congratulates Kennedy (3) and Payton Kurz (6) after a first-half goal on Tuesday at Bearcat Pitch. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — From Jersey Ingram’s first career goal to open the scoring to Payton Kurz’s first two of her career to end it in the second half, Tuesday’s 8-0 Spoofhound win over Lafayette was all about the team’s sister duos with a Jalea Price hat trick mixed in.

With Jayda Buck, Kurz and Ingram becoming freshmen this season, they unite with their older sisters Halle Buck, Kennedy Kurz and Presley Ingram to give the Spoofhound three dynamic sister duos this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags