MARYVILLE, Mo. — As Kyle Stuart celebrated his fumble return for a touchdown to increase Maryville’s lead on Trenton to 50-3, a yell came up from a player on the Spoofhound sideline. It said, ‘And they said they’d beat us by 40.’
It is generally a bad idea to provide extra ‘bulletin-board material’ to any team during the postseason, but with Maryville senior Tyler Siemer having moved from Trenton to Maryville before his junior year, he was on the receiving end of a bit of trash talk this week.
“We just wanted to do our best and do our jobs so Tyler could win and get the bragging rights,” Maryville quarterback Connor Drake said.
The Maryville running back and defensive end said he opted out of participating in much of the social-media chatter leading up to the 51-3 victory.
“I just try and keep my mouth shut,” Siemer said. “It was super exciting obviously. I think we were all really pumped to play them.”
Siemer did have a loud statement on the first play of the game though when he fielded the opening kickoff and weaved across the field before sprinting down the Maryville sideline for a touchdown. He made several players miss, but ridded himself of the final would-be tackler with a stiff arm which knocked the Trenton player off his feet.
“It was great,” Siemer said of the big return. “I love it. It is the best feeling in the world.”
Maryville’s offense was a bit choppy early in the game, but it was Seimer capping a 71-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown to put the Hounds up 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
“He is really a Spoodhound and he is really proud of that,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said of Siemer. “He is proud of moving over here, joining this team and earning his way. He plays extremely hard and that is a great testament to him as far as his effort.”
Trenton was able to get points without earning a first down in the first quarter. A Spoofhound fumble gave Trenton the ball in the end zone and Sam Gibson kicked a 30-yard field goal to take the shutout away.
“We just play fast and swarm to the ball, and play together as a team,” Maryville senior Kyle Stuart said of the defense.
Maryville answered with a 89-yard touchdown drive which ended with a 20-yard touchdown strike from Drake to Stuart on the first play of the second quarter.
The Spoofhound lead sat 20-3 for most of the second quarter as both offenses struggled, but the Hounds scored 17 points in the final 67 seconds of the half to erase any Trenton hopes of an upset.
“Having a week off with no game, we did kind of stall out a little bit, but then we found our rhythm, found our groove and put up points,” Drake said.
Cooper Loe scored a 5-yard touchdown with 1:07 left in the half and Drake added a 2-point run to increase the lead to 28-3.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Spoofhounds covered it well and tackled the returner at the 5-yard line. Three plays later, Kort Watkins made a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
Maryville went marching again after the free kick with Drake hitting Loe for 24 yards and then dialing up sophomore Delton Davis for a 16-yard touchdown.
Davis gave credit to an injured Spoofhound after the game for some extra mojo to get him into the end zone.
“We thought of a funny way to implement (Caden Stoecklein) in this game,” Davis said. “He gave me his white socks so that is what I’m wearing right now. I just got to give the touchdown to him.”
The second half gave Maryville a chance to explore its bench as Drake was relieved by sophomore Derek Quinlin for the entire half. Quinlin picked up a rushing touchdown early in the third quarter to push the margin to 44-3.
The final points came courtesy of the Spoofhound defense to cap a stellar night for the unit. Stuart returned a fumble for the touchdown to make it 51-3 with 7:40 left in the third quarter.
“Going into it, you are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to score touchdowns, score touchdowns,’ and then you are in the moment and you are like, ‘Is this even real?’” Stuart said of his first ever defensive touchdown. “It is just crazy. You never thought it would happen and then it happens out of nowhere.”
The Spoofhounds now prepare for Macon to visit the Hound Pound next Friday for the district championship game. Macon defeated Palmyra 34-7 on Friday.
“Putting up the amount of points that we did and our defense holding them like they did, it gives up great confidence going into the playoffs,” Drake, who has some new facial hair this week, said.
“We got a team tradition — nobody shaves. This is a week and a half and it is driving me nuts.”