BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — One look at Nodaway Valley’s boys basketball schedule this year tells the story. The Thunder have a winning record against teams under .500, but are just 1-10 against teams above .500 this season.
Friday’s matchup with Sidney (Iowa) offered the chance to change those fortunes and add a signature win with districts quickly approaching. The Thunder (7-15) built a 9-point lead just before half over the Cowboys (14-5), but could not hold on as Sidney rallied for a 64-50 victory.
“I felt like we were a little bit more timid in the second half,” Nodaway Valley coach Michael Barbosa said. “We were a little worried that we could lose this game because we were up so much in the first half. We just have to play like it is a new game and it is 0-0, and go out and just just play like we can play. We can score, we can shoot, and we are just a little timid.”
After Sidney led 8-6 after the first quarter, Nodaway Valley looked like a dominant team in the second quarter. The Thunder opened the period with a 16-2 run which included 10-straight points by senior point guard Hunter Dawson.
“He does a great job for us,” Barbosa said. “When he gets going, it helps the whole team.”
Dawson hit a pair of 3-pointers and was also able to drive and draw fouls — going 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.
“We feed off each other, and that is just the energy we have,” Dawson said.
Senior forward Dawson Fast capped the run with a basket to build a 22-10 advantage.
Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson kept his squad in the game though and scored Sidney’s final nine points of the half to end the quarter on a 9-4 run and keep the team within striking distance at 26-19.
Strike is exactly what the Cowboys did to begin the third quarter. A 8-0 run quickly gave Sidney the lead at 28-26.
Nodaway Valley responded and took a 34-31 edge after a pair of Fast free throws. Jorgenson wouldn’t be denied though and he scored the next 10 Cowboy points as part of a 13-2 run to end the third quarter and put the road team ahead 44-36.
“He is a really good player,” Barbosa said. “We watched some film on him and saw how he can go off. He is really quick and agile, and he can shoot the ball. We tried to stick with him, but it is hard. He is a great player.”
Dawson and Fast each hit 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to get back within 48-44, but Jorgenson answered with a 3-pointer and a free throw to push the lead back to eight and the Cowboys didn’t look back with Jorgenson scoring his 29th and 30th point of the game with a layup at the buzzer as the four other Thunder players tended to an injured Kayden Conn on the other end of the court.
Dawson and Fast were the game’s only other double-figure scorers besides Jorgenson. Dawson finished with 15 points while Fast had 11. Preston Jenkins, Michael Cook and Bracxten Rohlmeier each had seven while Conn had three.
“We never gave up,” Dawson said. “We kept trying. We did everything we could. Shots just didn’t fall. We didn’t get in rhythm.”
Nodaway Valley ends the regular season with two more winnable contests and a chance to pad it's resume before districts. The Thunder host Rock Port (10-8) in Graham next Friday and travel to DeKalb (5-12) the following Tuesday.
“Adjustments that we have to make are just coming out in the second half stronger and playing as a team more,” Fast said.