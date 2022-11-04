MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Hallie Sidney committed to Northwest Missouri State in the summer of 2016, she joined a program that had just one winning season in Amy Woerth’s four seasons as head coach — a 15-14 year in 2015. But Sidney saw a vision and a path toward championships.
“Amy had this amazing vision of changing a program and finding people to help her do it,” Sidney said. “And that she saw me in that vision, it was really cool. I knew it was an opportunity to be a part of something great.”
And Woerth saw that in Sidney as well.
“She is such a giver,” Woerth said. “She gives to her teammates, gives to me, gives to the leadership side. Whatever we need from her, she does. Just the ultimate teammate and hard worker.”
Neither the player nor the coach knew that the path would be six years long, and they certainly couldn’t predict how the next six seasons would unfold.
Before Sidney got to Northwest officially, the program captured its first 20-win season since 1999 with 22 wins in 2016. In 2018 as a sophomore, Sidney was the second-leading kill-getter on a team that repeated that 22-win feat and finished second in the MIAA.
But with the graduation of the program’s first All-American Maddy Bruder, the question was if the success the Bearcats enjoyed was sustainable with the next generation.
Sidney and her teammates proved that it was in 2019 as the team won 21 matches while Sidney became the second All-American in program history. The program also welcomed a big freshman class that included players like Jaden Ferguson and Alyssa Rezac.
She hoped for the storybook ending to an all-time great Bearcat career in 2020. Then the world stopped and so did Northwest volleyball.
With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the fall season, Sidney and her teammates had to wait for an abbreviated spring season for a chance to compete, but that opportunity didn’t come for Sidney.
An injury before the spring season not only wiped away the spring for Sidney, but also the following fall when the Bearcats finished with a 26-win season and second-place finish in the MIAA.
Sidney wasn’t ready to see her career end though and attacked her rehabilitation. She took on a role as almost an assistant coach in her two years off, but was excited to get back on the court in 2022.
“I just wanted to end my career beginning both mentally and physically healthy, so that was one of the main reasons,” Sidney explained. “But also, this team and this program is something special. If I had the chance to be a part of another year, that was something that I wanted to do.”
As a graduate student, Sidney returned to a team with two more All-Americans, Payton Kirchhoefer and Rezac. The Bearcats also had graduate student Kelly Wiedemann, an All-American herself at the JUCO ranks with Missouri State-West Plains.
With unprecedented depth in terms of outside hitters, Sidney’s role evolved in 2022. Kirchhoefer has continued her ascent to stardom and Sidney found herself in a complementary role this season. She went from leading the MIAA in kills her last healthy season to being sixth on the team this year, but Woerth has marveled at her leadership despite the changing role.
“She has been resilient from the standpoint of what she’s had to do and the adversity that she’s fought through,” Woerth said. “… She means a ton to our program and our girls look up to her immensely.”
It has led to unprecedented success on the floor for the team as well. On Wednesday, Northwest earned its first MIAA championship in program history.
“I hadn’t put a jersey on in close to three years, so I am just really happy that I can put a jersey on and practice with my teammates,” Sidney said. “We take it for granted a lot — just being able to play, being able to be with people you love playing a sport that you love. Just being able to honestly put a jersey on was just good for me.”
Sidney did not play in the match against Central Oklahoma, but was the first to sprint off the bench to celebrate the moment with her team.
“To finally be able to check it off the list and get it done was really cool, because it has been in our sights, in the program’s sights, in Amy’s sights for at least the past six seasons that I’ve been here,” Sidney said.
On Friday night against Newman, the Bearcats will be looking to make it an outright title heading into next week’s MIAA Tournament in St. Joseph.
“(Woerth) was like, ‘when you are little, your parents tell you, ‘we we want to share,’ but the conference title is not something we want to share,’” Sidney said.
If playing for the outright title wasn’t enough, the night will have extra emotion with it being Senior Night for Lindsey Heller, Ferguson, Wiedemann, Rezac and Sidney. Other than Sidney, Rezac and Ferguson are the longest-tenured Bearcats — having joined the program her junior season, but Sidney says she couldn’t be happier to share the night with her other four seniors.
“We’ve all been together for so long that it is just — it is meant to be like this,” Sidney said. “It just feels right. … Now I get to walk on Senior Night with some of my best friends. … I’m just really lucky honestly.”
The match is at 6 p.m. and its conclusion will trigger the start to the postseason for the 10th-ranked Bearcats — a postseason where Sidney isn’t planning on closing the book on her storybook ending too quickly.
“That is kind of the sad part, just that my time here is coming to a close and this has been my home for such a long time,” Sidney said. “But also, it is positive because our season is not even close to over. I feel like we have so much more to accomplish.”