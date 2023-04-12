23-04-15 TrackWC John.jpg
Worth County senior John Galanakis throws the javelin on Tuesday in Rock Port. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ROCK PORT, Mo. — Worth County went into Tuesday’s Blue Jay Relays without their top performer on the track this season with senior Levi Cassavaugh missing the meet, but the field events and specifically the throwers rose to the occasion and allowed the Tigers to still finish second in Rock Port.

“We’ve had young kids that have stepped up,” Worth County coach Cree Beverlin said.

