ROCK PORT, Mo. — Worth County went into Tuesday’s Blue Jay Relays without their top performer on the track this season with senior Levi Cassavaugh missing the meet, but the field events and specifically the throwers rose to the occasion and allowed the Tigers to still finish second in Rock Port.
“We’ve had young kids that have stepped up,” Worth County coach Cree Beverlin said.
The best scoring event of the day for boys from Grant City was the javelin where senior John Galanakis and junior Tyler New finished first and second.
Galanakis’ big day continued with a third-place finish in the high jump and a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles. Galanakis’ growth in the hurdles has impressed Beverlin as Galanakis is new to the event after Aydan Gladstone and Jace Cousatte both earned state medals as seniors last year.
“John has kinda just come out of nowhere this season,” Beverlin said. “He was a good role player last year on the team and did some things well. … I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
New added to his strong day with a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash and a fifth-place finish in the long jump behind fourth-place teammate Landon Moser.
The other championship of the day came from senior Jase Latham in the shot put. He currently sits second in the state in the event and although Tuesday was shorter than his season-best, he still won the event easily.
“He is taking it really seriously and that is good to see,” Beverlin said.
Latham has remodeled his shot put form and believes that will ultimately pay dividends this season.
“This year, I’ve had a lot of problems with stalling in my throw,” Latham said. “I’ve not been progressing a whole lot, so I changed stuff up. I got pretty much a whole new throw at this point and it is putting on some distance.”
The senior is not just working on his own form either. The rest of the throwers and even some coaches gravitate to Latham during meets for his advice — which he says is just his way of paying it forward for the advice he got as a young athlete.
“I feel like it is a never-ending cycle,” Latham said. “Whenever I was in their shoes and I wasn’t the greatest thrower, I would always get help from people like Hayden Elifrits (of South Holt). He helped me sophomore year. I would get help from other coaches.”
Latham also was fourth in the discus.
Other top marks included Lucas Frisch taking third in the 300-meter hurdles and three relays all finishing in the top three.
“Overall, we did very, very well,” Latham said. “Especially considering we are missing some very key pieces.”
The girls team came away with three second-place finishes as Ali Brown was second in the javelin, Riley Ridge was second in the high jump and Eva Engel was second in the pole vault.
In the javelin, it was a matchup of two of the top four throwers in the state as Brown threw a season-best 36.58, but East Atchison’s Tommi Martin edged her out for first.
“Ali will do well, she is working continually on getting her speed up in her run up,” Worth County coach Janice Borey said.
In the high jump, Ridge is seventh in Class 1 currently, but East Atchison’s Faith Anderson — second in Class 1 — took the title despite a season-best 1.55 from Ridge.
“She was rocking it today in the high jump,” Borey said.
The top two pole vaulters in Class 1 went at it with Engel battling allergies as well as Mound City’s Ava Barnes. Barnes vaulted a season-best 3.2 to edge Engel, but Engel’s 3.4 from the Albany meet still leads the state.
“I don’t think it will be an issue for her,” Borey said. “She works really hard at that.”
Hailey Adwell continued her great season by taking third in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. The other top-3 mark belonged to Kara Staton in the discus.
“I was very pleased with a lot of things I saw,” Borey said.
Worth County is back in action on Friday at the Stanberry Invitational before hosting the Tiger Relays on Tuesday.