GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway Valley was without starting point guard Paidyn Linville on Tuesday when the Thunder matched up with North Nodaway, but the Thunder were able to overcome that for a 58-21 win.
Nodaway Valley (9-6) turned to its post-up game early with Kloe Jenkins and Ava Graham scoring the first four points of the game, but foul trouble quickly sidelined Graham, the team’s top scorer.
“We always try to play inside-out and we were able to do that tonight,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said.
That meant that the Thunder backcourt, which was already having to step into bigger roles without Linville, was going to have to shoulder more of the scoring burden. Freshman Savanna Marriott was the first to step up with the next three points to expand the lead to 7-0.
“It is very different without her (Linville), but we still have to keep going and pushing through,” Marriott said.
Marriott was also charged with the defensive assignment on Mustang star guard Jacquelyn Cline and held her scoreless in the first quarter. The key for the defense was forcing turnovers.
“We really wanted to keep them from shooting,” Marriott said. “They are good shooters and can drive. The more we kept them from shooting, it was just good all around.”
The lead grew to 12-2 before the Mustang sophomore Lauren Herndon scored with four seconds left in the quarter.
“I thought our girls played some of the best defense they’ve played tonight,” Barnes said.
Cline got her offense going in the second quarter, scoring the first seven points for North Nodaway, but she couldn’t keep pace with the balanced Thunder. Nodaway Valley sophomore Sydney Marriott, who started in place of Linville, scored four points as the lead grew to 21-9.
The Mustangs (6-3) hung in the game with a 5-0 run to close the half with the margin down to 21-14. Cline started the second half strong with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to bring the Mustangs within six for the first time since the first quarter. That was as close as it would get though.
The Thunder went on a 33-2 run to close the game out.
“What I told the kids after the game is that we can’t give up on ourselves,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “We’ve done a really good job of being confident in games and stretches.
“Games like this are when you really figure out who you are. When they get a lead on you, you start figuring out who you are. There were points where I was really proud of who we were, and there were points where we could get better in that aspect.”
Graham was able to get back in the game in the fourth quarter and scored the first 12 points of the quarter and gave her a game-high 18 points. Sydney Marriott had 12 points while Jenkins had eight.
For the Marriott sisters, it was the second game they have started together on varsity.
“I love playing with Savanna,” Sydney Marriott said. “We work so well together and we always know what each other are going to be doing. We kinda read each other’s minds. And when there is maybe a split second, we crack each other up."
Riley Linville came off the bench to sub for Graham and finished with nine points — all in the second half.
“When you get to the end of the season, you hand out these awards and people say things like this is the most improved player,” Barnes said. “But legitimately, she is the most improved player we got. Mr. (Alan) Calfee and I talked about how we wish we could have had her when she was a freshman and she could have had a consistent coach, because she can play ball.”
Savanna Marriott had seven points as she filled the point guard role. Piper Hunt had four and Paige Hanson had two.
Cline finished with 14 points while Saryn Brown had three, and Kelsey Barcus and Herndon each had two.
Nodaway Valley faces Union Star on Friday before playing in the Fairfax Tournament next week. North Nodaway will play in the Stanberry Invitational next week.
East Atchison 52, Nodaway Valley 38
East Atchison picked up a 52-38 win over Nodaway Valley on Monday in Tarkio.