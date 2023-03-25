GRANT CITY, Mo. — Nodaway Valley went to Thursday’s Worth County without their leading boys and girls point scorers from a year ago with Riley Blay and Paige Hanson injured, but coach Kenneth Hamilton was able to get a look at some of the athletes that will make Nodaway Valley dangerous when they get their stars back.
Sophomore Ava Graham was the standout on Thursday for the Thunder, finishing second in the discus and fourth in the shot put.
The Thunder also saw top-10 finishes on the girls side from freshman Bella Walker, sophomore Reganne Fast and junior Rileigh Brown.
Walker took seventh in the 100-meters and ninth in the 400-meters. Fast was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles and 10th in the 200-meter dash. Brown took 10th in the 1,600-meter run.
“Rileigh Brown looked very confident in the mile and is looking to continue to improve throughout the season,” Hamilton said. “… Reganne ran the 300 hurdles for the first time tonight and was very smooth throughout. She set a great beginning-of-the-season time and won her heat.
“(Walker) looked great coming out of the blocks in the 100 and 200. Her 400 time time matched her eighth-grade PR and we’re looking for the time to continue to improve over the course of the season.”
For the boys’ team, the top finish of the day came in the 4x100-meter relay where John Fuhrman, Dylan Walker, Reece Walker and Clay Hanson ran together and took fifth with a 50.1. Dylan Walker added a seventh-place finish in the pole vault.
“The boys 4x1 ran very well, but we have just a few minor adjustments to make,” Hamilton said.
Other top-10 finishes for the boys included junior Clayton Davis taking eighth in the 400-meters and junior Parker Prettyman getting 10th in the javelin.
The Thunder will be back on the track on Tuesday with the Lathrop Invitational.