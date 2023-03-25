23-03-30 Track NV Ava .jpg
Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham throws the discus on Thursday in Grant City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — Nodaway Valley went to Thursday’s Worth County without their leading boys and girls point scorers from a year ago with Riley Blay and Paige Hanson injured, but coach Kenneth Hamilton was able to get a look at some of the athletes that will make Nodaway Valley dangerous when they get their stars back.

Sophomore Ava Graham was the standout on Thursday for the Thunder, finishing second in the discus and fourth in the shot put.

