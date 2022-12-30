23-01-05 MHS DQ.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville junior Derek Quinlin finishes a layup and earns a 3-point play against Northwest-Grand Island on Thursday in Crete, Nebraska. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CRETE, Neb. — The Doane University Holiday Tournament is one of the toughest fields around. Savannah’s boys basketball team went to the event for four years and was never able to win its first-round game against some of the best competition Nebraska can offer.

Savannah dropped out of the tournament this year, which opened a spot for their Highway-71 rivals to take on the challenge. The Spoofhounds jumped at the opportunity to play some top teams that they wouldn’t normally see.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags