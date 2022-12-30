CRETE, Neb. — The Doane University Holiday Tournament is one of the toughest fields around. Savannah’s boys basketball team went to the event for four years and was never able to win its first-round game against some of the best competition Nebraska can offer.
Savannah dropped out of the tournament this year, which opened a spot for their Highway-71 rivals to take on the challenge. The Spoofhounds jumped at the opportunity to play some top teams that they wouldn’t normally see.
“It is awesome,” Maryville sophomore Peyton McCollum said. “We get to see what people in Nebraska do. We get to stay at a hotel, team bond and have fun together — and maybe win a championship, so that is fun.”
In their first year in the field, the Spoofhounds were able to accomplish a first for northwest Missouri by getting out of the first round and into the championship game. Maryville beat Northwest-Grand Island, 61-45, on Thursday night.
The game was more lopsided than that most of the way as Maryville jumped on the Vikings early and took an 11-0 with a 3-pointer from Caden Stoecklein and 8-straight points from McCollum.
“I think we were a little anxious to get the season back going again,” McCollum said. “But we came out hot.”
The Spoofhounds came into the contest short-handed with its three tallest players — Keaton Stone, Jesus Flores and Joey Patterson — sidelined. Stone got ill on the trip to Crete, leaving the Hounds without their post presence.
“It was very difficult for us to come out with seven players and play — especially with our big guy Keaton out — but we had to keep the energy up,” Stoecklein said.
Maryville had just seven available players on Thursday with the tallest being just 6-foot-1. That meant defensive duties down low shifted to junior Delton Davis and Spoofhound Swiss-Army knife Caden Stoecklein.
The team’s usual point guard’s ability to guard opposing big men has allowed the Hounds to flood the floor with shooting and speed all season.
“Keaton is our only big dude and I’ve been guarding a lot of bigs this year,” Stoecklein said. “You just have to be physical in the paint and want the ball more than the other team. That is basically it. You just have to be tough to play in the paint.”
The Spoofhound lead eventually got to 25-7 as Derek Quinlin fed Stoecklein for another 3-pointer. Ball movement was key for the Hounds as their speed proved too much for the Vikings to handle. Quinlin had six of the team’s 11 assists.
“When the ball moves and you trust your teammates that they will take a good shot, that means you are probably going to get a good shot eventually too,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “Just trusting each other. They had some moments where that ball zipped around and they got great looks.”
The Vikings chipped away at the lead until with four seconds left in the half, they sliced it to single digits with a free throw at 31-22. Four seconds was all Quinlin needed though as he got the rebound of the missed second free throw and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“It was a huge momentum swinger,” Caden Stoecklein said. “Especially going into the second half, they were going to have the momentum, but Derek responded with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.”
Drew Burns extended the lead to open the second half with a 3-point play. McCollum hit a 3-pointer off a Stoecklein assist and the lead was 16 again.
The 16-point margin is what Maryville took into the fourth quarter and it grew to as much as 20 before Northwest cut it back to 16 for the final margin.
Maryville was led in scoring by Stoecklein with 17 points along with six rebounds. McCollum added 16 while Burns had 11, Quinlin had eight, Davis had six and Matthew Walter had a 3-pointer.
“I think a lot of it was defensive energy,” Matt Stoecklein said. “Drew got a five-second call on defense. Their energy was way up. They moved the ball really well. They attacked it really well.”
Maryville will get its biggest test of the season in the championship game with Omaha Skutt Catholic. The No. 1 ranked team in Nebraska’s second largest class beat the No. 4 team, Crete, 66-38 on Thursday.