KING CITY, Mo. — With three players missing from their 8-man rotation, the Northeast Nodaway Bluejays were more than able to survive and advance on Monday night against South Holt in the first round of the King City Tournament.
Without starter and top defender Colton Swalley, sixth-man Lane Dack and backup forward Ethan Gascoigne; the Bluejays (12-5) were still able to build up a 19-point lead and coast to a 50-38 over the Knights (5-8), who were the runners-up of the Fairfax Invitational two weeks ago.
“It was different,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “This time of year and the times we are living — just last night, we weren’t thinking it was going to be this way and then all of a sudden we are down two or three guys who are in the rotation.”
In the place of Swalley, junior Boston Adwell got the start. Swalley leads the Jays in assists this season, but Adwell fits more as a post player, so that required the Bluejays’ leading scorer Dylan McIntyre to play on the wing more than he usually does.
McIntyre joked that it brought him back to his younger days when he played as a guard.
“It is what I used to play, so I just went back to little-kid basketball,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre had six points in the first quarter, but the Jays trailed 11-9 after the first eight minutes.
The new Bluejay lineup began to click better in the second quarter. With South Holt leading 13-11, Northeast Nodaway went on a 8-0 run powered by senior guard Ben Boswell with two baskets and two assists.
“We had a slow start, but figured out what our roles were by the end of the game and got it done,” McIntyre said.
The Bluejays took a 21-17 lead into halftime and put the game away in the third quarter. McIntyre had six points during a 11-2 run which extended the lead to 34-21 late in the third quarter.
The Knight briefly cut the margin to single digits again in the fourth quarter at 34-25, but the Jays responded with a 16-6 run where South Holt hit two 3-pointers, but it was an onslaught of points in the paint by Northeast Nodaway. Boswell had eight points while McIntyre and Auston Pride each had four during the run.
“We had active hands, our arms were up, we were getting deflections and that was probably the biggest difference between the first and second half,” Jackson said.
Northeast Nodaway usual starters Zach Pride, Auston Pride, McIntyre and Boswell never left the game until it was out of reach in the fourth quarter.
“I believe we are in shape,” Jackson said. “We don’t lose games because we’re tired, so we never talk about that.”
Jack Boswell, Ben’s younger brother, platooned with Adwell in that spot next to the starters.
“He is a very unselfish player,” Ben Boswell said. “He likes to pass a lot. He forced some of them, but that is expected — it is his first varsity minutes. That all comes with experience. I think he did a good job.”
Ben Boswell finished with a game-high 20 points and McIntyre added 18 points. Auston Pride had eight points and Zach Pride had four.
“Overall, their effort was there and that is what won us the ballgame,” Jackson said.
Northeast Nodaway will face Maysville in the semifinals on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Maysville (12-2) beat King City 64-37 on Monday. The Jays beat Maysville 52-42 two weeks ago in the finals of the South Harrison Tournament.