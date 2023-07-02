23-07-06 Invite 13-14 Jaidaci Claire.jpg
Maryville's Jaidaci Wilmes, left, and Claire Walter celebrate after the freestyle relay on Saturday at the Maryville Aquatic Center. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Sharks capped off their season with the team trophy in the Maryville Invitational with 576.5 team points — topping Clarinda by 249.5 points in the 8-team meet.

Mariah Dirks, Austin David and Cora Feick were the top point scorers in their divisions and earned individual trophies.

