MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Sharks capped off their season with the team trophy in the Maryville Invitational with 576.5 team points — topping Clarinda by 249.5 points in the 8-team meet.
Mariah Dirks, Austin David and Cora Feick were the top point scorers in their divisions and earned individual trophies.
“I’ve been here for 12 years,” David said. “All the kids that I coach, I’ve swam longer than they’ve been alive. It is a nice feeling to be able to do what I’ve always loved to do.”
Dirks had a perfect day for the Sharks, winning the 50-meter backstroke, butterfly and freestyle as well as the individual medley. The 13-14 girls leaned on Dirks, Claire Walter, Lola Alvarez and Jaidaci WIlmes to win both relays. Wilmes completed the division sweep with a win in the 50-meter breaststroke.
“It has been absolutely amazing,” Sharks head coach Grace Wright said of the season. “I love each and every one of these kids and it has been so much fun to watch them grow and accomplish what they have."
Walter finished second to Dirks in the division individual standings while Alvarez was fifth and Wilmes was seventh.
In the girls 15-and-up division, Tallyn Haer represented Maryville and took third in the division.
“She has done a great job,” Wright said. “She has been struggling with a shoulder injury, but she shows up every meet ready to work and ready to give it her all. I’m really proud of her.”
For the boys 15-and-up division, Austin David capped his Sharks career with three individual wins in the 50-meter backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. Nino Conligio won the 50-meter butterfly while the team won the freestyle relay.
Jaren Dombek picked up a win in the boys 13-14 division. He won the 50-meter breaststroke and finished second in the division in overall points while Connolly Mayfield was third.
“Seeing them grow into not only better swimmers, but better people, better listeners throughout the year was awesome,” Sharks 13-and-up boys coach Nate Brown said. “They went from some of them not being able to make it across the pool, to winning races. It has been a great journey with them.”
Feick finished her dominant summer season with wins in the 50-meter backstroke and freestyle, as well as the individual medley. She won the girls 11-12 division while Aniston Winter was seventh.
In the boys 11-12 division, Lucas Walter won the 50-meter butterfly and Bo Dirks won the freestyle. They teamed with Jayden Ashby and Taylor Fritzinger to win the freestyle relay.
“It has been so fun,” Sharks 9-12 coach Ainsley Watkins said. “I look forward to practice every day. I look forward to every meet. All my kids, they come to the pool, they practice on their own time, which is just extraordinary to see.”
Ryleigh Bostwick, Kimber Nelson, Molly Simmerman and Elara Chase won the freestyle relay in the girls 9-10 division.
In the 8-and-under division, Samuel Green won the 25-meter backstroke while the girls combination of Addison Cass, Hadlee Mayfield, Olivia Jennings and Leah Thrower won both the freestyle and medley relays.
“I always start with Olivia as one of my star swimmers, because she is still eight, and she has some of the best form out of my 9-10 kids,” Watkins said as Jennings practiced with the older kids this season. “She is always the last person to complain."
The Sharks will hand out team awards next Sunday at their end-of-season celebration.
“It has been so fun getting to know all of the kids and their personalities,” Sharks 8-and-under coach Brayden Hanf said. “The progress they have made from the beginning to the end is just crazy. … Our season is only a month long. Watching them swim the first meet and watching them swim tonight are two polar-opposite swimmers and I am so, so, so proud of them.”