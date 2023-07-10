MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Sharks swim season isn’t a long one, but it certainly means a lot to the swimmers who participate.
Maryville 12 year-old Cora Feick swims for three different teams throughout the year with the Red Tide in Clarinda, Iowa, and the Stingrays in Denison, Iowa; but there is something special to swimming in June with her friends with the Maryville Sharks.
“Most of my friends do Sharks,” Feick said. “In the winter, I do have one other friend who does the other teams as well (Aniston Winter). It is nice to come back in the summer and see all my friends every day for practice.”
Feick and Austin David capped the awards this season by receiving Dr. David Easterla’s Swimmer of the Year Awards on Monday evening.
“I really enjoyed it,” Feick said of her season. “This year, I practiced with the 13-14 year olds. I really enjoy swimming with everybody because they are so friendly.”
On Sunday, the Sharks hosted their team awards ceremony with Cooper Lynn and Mariah Dirks earning the Lewis Dyche Award, which is presented to the team’s most valuable swimmers from the season.
Each age division also received recognition with David earning the boys 15-and-up most valuable swimmer award while Asher Brunnert earned the sportsmanship award. For the girls, Tallyn Haer won both the sportsmanship and most valuable awards.
David broke team records for the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter breaststroke this season. David and Nino Coniglio earned the Going-the-Distance Award as graduating swimmers.
In the 13-14 division, Connolly Mayfield and Claire Walter were the most valuable swimmers while Jaren Dombek and Leah Wonderly won the sportsmanship award and Will Michaelsen and Walter won the award for most improved.
Jaidaci WIlmes, Lola Alvarez, Walter and Dirks broke a pair of Shark records with the 100-meter medley relay and the 100-meter freestyle relay.
Feick and Bo Dirks were the most valuable swimmers for the 11-12 division while Lucas Walter and Gabby Schieber won the sportsmanship award, and Jayden Ashby and Charlotte Jennings won the most improved award.
“I was most proud of my (performance at the) Invitational,” Feick said. “I really enjoyed it. There were a lot of teams there. My goal was to break a record, but I think that I am close enough and will be able to.”
For the 9-10 division, Creed Wonderly and Elara Chase were the most valuable swimmers while Trent Carlson and Charlotte Wray won for sportsmanship, and Carson Rogers and Lyla Lightfoot were named most improved.
In the 8-and-under division, Samuel Green and Hadlee Mayfield were the most valuable award winners. Jacob Walter, Addison Cass and Olivia Jennings won the sportsmanship awards, and Svetozar Forest and Samantha Brown were recognized as the most improved.