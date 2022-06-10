MARYVILLE, Mo. — Having a young roster is nothing new to the Maryville Sharks, and this season’s team is loaded with young talent and only has two swimmers in the 15-and-over age group. The Sharks are fortunate that those two veteran swimmers are Austin David and Nino Coniglio.
In Wednesday’s home opener, Coniglio and David were a perfect 7-for-7 against East Atchison and Red Oak with David winning three events, Coniglio winning two and the duo leading two winning relays.
“It was pretty exciting to come back and swim the best I have ever and almost break some records in my first go back at home,” David said. “… I look forward to (Sharks season) all year to see if I can break some of these records. I’m really focused on that breaststroke record.”
Coniglio swims competitively throughout the year, but always looks forward to June and Sharks season.
“I’m really happy to be back,” Coniglio said. "Every year, I go back to the Sharks and it is always a treat because I’ve been doing it for a long time and this really feels almost like a second family.”
David and Coniglio have pushed each other to get better over years of swimming together and Wednesday featured their closest race ever with David just out-touching Coniglio in the 50-meter freestyle with a 27.21 compared to Coniglio’s 27.22. They were each over three seconds in front of the third-place swimmer.
“I think I always swim a lot better when Austin is around and I think he would say the same,” Coniglio said. “We definitely push each other.”
David’s other wins came in the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter breaststroke while Coniglio won the 50-meter butterfly and the 100-meter freestyle. 13-year olds Jaren Dombek, Haddon Baker and Tyson Atwell bumped up to the 15-and-over division to help Coniglio and David win both relays.
“Haddon Baker is new on the team this year and he has been doing a really good job,” Shark coach Lauren Macali said. “It is kinda hard to be a new swimmer when you are 13 years old, but he has been doing really awesome.”
In the 13-14 year-old division, Dombek won three events while Asher Brunnert and Atwell each won another event. Kendrick Watkins, Clayton Myrick and Brunnert teamed with Dombek and Baker to win both their relays.
For the 13-14 year-old girls, it was a balanced Shark attack. Nia Lipiec, Lola Alvarez, Meah Schommer and Jaidaci Wilmes each won at least one event with Schommer winning a pair. They teamed to win both relays.
Cora Feick dominated the 11-12 year-old girls division winning four individual events. She helped both Shark relay teams win with Addie Honan, Sofia Lynn, Ava James and Melayna Gardner joining her. Leah Wonderly also had a strong meet and has impressed Macali.
“Leah Wonderly has been working so hard this season and that is something that has really stood out to me,” Macali said. “She is always excited and eager to swim so I’ve been really proud of her.”
Moses Myrick won the 11-12 year-old boys breaststroke and combined with Davyen Smith, Will Michaelsen and Taylor Fritzinger to win both relays.
Kyra Schultz was the top performer in the 9-10 year-old girls division — winning three events — with Elara Chase winning the 25-meter breaststroke. Rebecca Thrower and Gabby Schieber joined Chase and Schultz to sweep the relays.
Creed Wonderly won four events in the boys 9-10 year-old division and Roman Gardner won the 25-meter backstroke. Brewer Honan and Dwight Randall helped the Sharks win both relays.
Honan won three events in the boys 8-and-under division and Frank Snyders won the 25-meter butterfly. Chet Honan, Henry Barber, Hans Randall and Snyders won both relays.
For the 8-and-under girls, Baker Hadley and Austyn Quinlin each won two events. Molly Simmerman, Hadlee Mayfield, Leola Parry, Kylah Gardner and Quinlin combined to sweep the relays.
“We have a really awesome group of new swimmers this year,” Macali said. “It is really good to get some new blood on the team and build for the coming years.”
The Sharks will be at home again when they host the Maryville Invitational on Saturday, June 18.