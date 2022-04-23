TARKIO, Mo. — Great athletes for the Nodaway Valley track and field team seem to come in pairs and that has helped the Thunder build themselves into a team capable of completing for team titles in a sport that was struggling to get much participation at all just a couple years ago as a North Nodaway-West Nodaway co-op.
The Thunder — a co-op of West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt — were short-handed on the girls’ side due to the FFA Convention, but the boys nearly pulled off an upset and won Friday’s Indian Relays in Tarkio. They finished second, just three points behind Worth County, and topped area powerhouses Stanberry and Mound City.
“We have a lot of boys that are pulling their weight making some gains throughout the season,” Nodaway Valley coach Kenneth Hamilton said. “… It is really great to see those boys pull through and continue to improve throughout the season.”
The fantastic sibling pairings for Nodaway Valley fueled that success. For senior Dawson Fast, he came out varsity track as a junior and found instant success — making it to state in the high jump last season — but also found a sport he could compete in with his little sister Reganne, who is a freshman this year.
“It is cool that I can see my little sister do the events that I did today and compete,” Dawson Fast said. “Good feeling for the whole family.”
Fast was one of the athletes leading the charge to the top of the standings for the Thunder. His championship in the high jump provided the most suspense of the day with Worth County’s Braxton Hightshoe and Fast missing their jumps and seemingly being eliminated while East Atchison’s Kaylin Merriweather was running the 100-meter dash.
Merriweather — third in Class 1 in the high jump — also missed on that height when he returned. Officials called Fast back as he was holding the blocks for his sister’s 200-meter dash.
“It was exciting to know that I had another chance to go out there and get first,” Fast said.
Hightshoe had previous misses so he was awarded third, but Merriwether and Fast had a jump-off for the title and Fast was able to win on the third attempt.
His big day didn’t end there as he was third in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 400-meter dash. Fast was also part of the 4x400-meter relay team, which provided Thunder fans with a thrill to end the day.
“Dawson has improved a lot this season,” Hamilton said. “He has recently been working on the 200s and 400s. We’ve started focusing on the longer sprints at practice. … That has really helped him build up his endurance so he is able to keep up that high speed on the 400. He is just going to continue to improve on it.”
Teaming with John Fuhrman, Clay Hanson and Riley Blay, the Thunder tried the group in a relay together for the first time and came back to finish second.
“I was happy to see that everyone who wanted to do it were like, ‘Let’s do this, let’s go out and place,’ — we just did what we said we were going to do,” Fast said.
Fuhrman kept the group within striking distance on the first leg and Hanson narrowed the gap with his second leg to give Fast and Blay a chance.
Fast had the Thunder right on the heels of Mound City when he handed off to Blay and the sophomore was able to pass Mound City to take second and nearly caught Stanberry star Tyler Schwebach on the home stretch, but ran out of track before he could make the pass.
“I think if it was a 410-meter race, we could have had it,” Hamilton said. “It was a beautiful race.”
Blay was part of 38 team points for the Thunder as the Class 1 leader in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs held serve in all three. Blay’s 800-meter run was the second time he’s beaten defending state champion Schwebach in the event, this time by eight and a half seconds.
Blay is also part of the sibling tandems at Nodaway Valley. His brother Tyler won the cross-country and 3,200-meter state titles last season. Riley Blay has already kept the cross-country title in the family and will look to defend the 3,200-meter crown and add a couple more next month.
The other big individual scorer for the Thunder was senior James Herr. Herr won the javelin with a meet-record 46.78-meter toss into the stiff wind. He was fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
“I was pretty happy with it,” Herr said.
The Fast family wasn’t the only family competing side-by side on Friday for the Thunder. Freshman Paige Hanson led the scoring efforts for the girls’ team while her older brother Clay was critical in the success of the boys’ relays.
Paige Hanson took home the title in the 400-meter dash with a personal-best 1:05.52. Reganne Fast medaled in sixth place in the 400 and the duo also ran the 200-meter dash together with Hanson taking third and Fast earning fourth.
Hanson added a third-place finish in the triple jump.
“Today, I think she improved a little bit and it was not great conditions for running a 400 today,” Hamilton said. “We are looking at getting her down to the 1:03 or 1:02 mark by the time that we roll into sectionals.”
Platte Valley
The Platte Valley girls were down to one competitor with the other four members of the team at the FFA Convention. Junior Jenna Mason represented the team well by taking second in the shot put with a personal-best 9.81 meters.
“I think it will do a lot for her confidence,” Platte Valley coach Amy Holtman said. “Her and Maggie (Collins), they work really well together. It seems like if one is having an off day, the other is throwing well.”
For the boys, the distance races proved strong with Platte Valley’s own sibling duo of Jacob and Logan Peery finishing fourth and sixth respectively in the 3,200-meter run.
Senior Micah Wolf went against strong fields in both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and was able to finish fourth in both races.
“He had the goal of staying with some particular people in both those races and he did really well,” Holtman said.
Freshman Lealand Otto was sixth in the triple jump.
North Nodaway
Sophomore Saryn Brown led the Mustangs. Brown finished second in the high jump and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Senior Hayleigh Vinzant added a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter dash and freshman Andrea Jenkins was sixth in the 800-meter run.