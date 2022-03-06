ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — All season, sophomores Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle have led Platte Valley in scoring and they are two of the best players in the state of Missouri, but with the game on the line, Collins knew who she wanted at the foul line.
Platte Valley senior Jaclyn Pappert delivered — making her last five free throws of the game in the last 47 seconds for a 39-33 win over No. 5 Mercer in the Class 1 state quarterfinals.
“I’ve never been more confident in anyone to hit free throws or any shot, for real,” Collins said. “If I would were to put anyone on the line, I’d put Jackie there. Every day.”
Pappert got Platte Valley off to a strong start with a 8-0 lead in the opening minutes. Pappert hit her second 3-pointer of the opening quarter to end the first-quarter scoring with a 11-3 lead.
“We knew they were going to be a good team,” Pappert said. “Whenever you get to this point, they are always going to be good teams, so you just have to come out ready for whatever is thrown your way.”
Collins and Mercer star Tori Meinecke starred in the second quarter with Collins scoring points, but Meinecke scoring nine and the Cardinals climbing back to within 19-14 at halftime.
The Cardinals got to within 21-18 in the third quarter, but Collins responded with the next three points and Angle added two more for a 26-18 lead.
Collins picked up her third foul during the run and had to go to the bench. Mercer responded with a 6-0 run to close the quarter and get within 26-24 at the end of the third.
The lead was down to 27-26, but Collins would not allow her team to fall behind and scored a 3-point play.
Pappert hit her first shot since the first quarter with a 3-pointer at the 3:20 mark for a 33-26 lead.
Mercer scored the next five points at the foul line to get within 33-31 again. Platte Valley senior point guard Stephanie Turpin fouled out during the run.
Against Mercer’s dynamic press, coach Tyler Pedersen had a decision to make. Despite having other guards ahead of Claire Galbraith in the rotation, the coach trusted his senior to handle that pressure.
“Claire is a special type of teammate,” Pedersen said. “Down the stretch towards the end of the season, we started leaning that rotation down a bit and she wasn’t playing as much. She still stays after and shoots every night after practice. I guess that that gives me a lot of comfort and confidence knowing that she is ready for that moment when we call on her.”
Collins made a steal and nearly went coast-to-coast, but was fouled going up for a layup. Collins made her first free throw and missed the second, but Angle kept the ball alive and Collins tracked down her own miss.
“It is broken plays like that — it is girls competing every second they are out there,” Pedersen said.
Pappert was fouled with 47 seconds left, she missed her first shot, but made the next. She made the next four as well to seal the win.
“Pedersen asked us if we ever felt nervous and Jackie goes, ‘Nah, never,’” Galbraith said.
Collins and Pappert each scored 16 points and Angle added seven.
“Really, really special group of girls,” Pedersen said. “They are warriors and competitors. That was a battle.”
Meinecke had 19 points to lead all scorers.
Platte Valley advances to the state semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. in Springfield against second-ranked Leeton. The third-place game is Saturday at 10 a.m. while the championship is at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“This is what we’ve been working towards all season,” Collins said. “We said that we focus on our short goals, our conference goals, our district goals and so forth after that. Now we can focus on our big goal and that is winning state.”