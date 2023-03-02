23-03-09 MHSB Keaton.jpg
The Spoofhound bench and Peyton McCollum (12) react after Keaton Stone (4) made a go-ahead basket and was fouled late in the fourth quarter on Wednesday at Benton. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For 28 minutes, Wednesday’s district semifinal against Benton wasn’t the game that Maryville’s senior leaders Caden Stoecklein and Keaton Stone had envisioned.

Stone and Stoecklein were given tough matchups with Benton stars Myles Bachali and Denver Domann to guard. For the first three and a half quarters, Domann and Bachali won those matchups and Benton was winning the game. But for the final four minutes, it was the Maryville seniors who left their stamp on a 59-50 victory.

