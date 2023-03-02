ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For 28 minutes, Wednesday’s district semifinal against Benton wasn’t the game that Maryville’s senior leaders Caden Stoecklein and Keaton Stone had envisioned.
Stone and Stoecklein were given tough matchups with Benton stars Myles Bachali and Denver Domann to guard. For the first three and a half quarters, Domann and Bachali won those matchups and Benton was winning the game. But for the final four minutes, it was the Maryville seniors who left their stamp on a 59-50 victory.
“They didn’t hang their heads at the very end, and they finished, and they performed,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said.
Benton took a 46-41 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but it was Stone who responded with a basket. Fellow senior Drew Burns, who shined throughout the game, knocked down a 3-pointer on a feed from Derek Quinlin to tie the game.
“I’m just proud that we battled,” Caden Stoecklein said. “That is the biggest thing.”
Spoofhound sophomore Peyton McCollum, who led the Hounds with 16 points, knocked down a short jumper to give Maryville a lead, but Benton’s Carson Schmidt came right back to tie the game back up.
The play of the night came next with 3:12 left as Stone scored through contact and earned a 3-point play opportunity.
“It was just a huge, huge momentum play from Keaton Stone,” Caden Stoecklein said.
The game was delayed briefly as the Benton scoreboard operator had given Maryville an extra point on the McCollum basket and the officials went to the scorer’s table to correct the score. Meanwhile, Stone waited to shoot his very important free throw.
“I got scared about the free throw,” Stone said. “When you make me sit there and think about ‘Oh God, I have to shoot a free throw,’ I get scared. And it took forever. But the free throw went in so I can’t complain, but I was terrified.”
Stone knocked down the foul shot and 29 seconds later, Stoecklein came through with just his second made basket of the night and hit a mid-range jumper for a 53-48 lead with 2:43 left.
Domann answered with a basket on the other end after Benton bled 54 seconds of clock before their big man scored. The senior finished with 16 points as Maryville doesn’t have a player with Domann’s girth, and Stone had to try his best to battle him down low.
“Denver — he is a big boy,” Stone said. “Oh my Lord, he is a big boy. It was difficult, but I tried my best.”
In the final 60 seconds of the game, three different Spoofhounds went to the foul line and they went 6-for-8 to ice the game. That group was led by Stoecklein who hit the free throw to put Maryville back up four with a minute left and then two more with 32 seconds left. Stoecklein had missed three free throws earlier in the night, but was confident with the game on the line.
“The team relies on me to make big buckets in big situations,” Caden Stoecklein said. “I knew that late in the game, I want the ball in my hands in order to make the decision that is best for the team.”
Stoecklein was not the only Spoofhound shooter who struggled early. The team known for its ability to hit 3-pointers in bunches only had four on Wednesday, and no one hit more than one.
“The boys came in real tight tonight,” Matt Stoecklein said. "Not so much nervous, but they knew they should win, could win. It is that pressure that they put on themselves and they didn’t quite play with that freedom that we had in that stretch where we were winning a lot of games."
Maryville got to the paint though and was able to finish through and over the bigger Cardinal lineup. McCollum led that effort with his floater game and made five 2-point baskets in addition to one 3-pointer and going 3-for-3 on free throws.
“Oh my gosh, did he attack the rim well and get to the rim,” Matt Stoecklein said. “And not just the floater, but he got to the rim sometimes and got through defenders. He has just become better and better on offense, defense, turnovers going way down, assists going up. His performance was huge tonight.”
Burns had a big offensive night with 13 points while Stone had 12. Quinlin and Stoecklein each added eight while Delton Davis rounded out the scoring with two.
The win sets Maryville up for the district championship game that most would have predicted all season as Lafayette handled Chillicothe in the first semifinal. Lafayette beat Maryville 72-57 on January 5 on the Northside of St. Joseph.
“They are the No. 1 seed, they are favored, we are playing in their hometown of St. Joe — not at their home high school, but in their hometown of St. Joe — so we are the underdogs,” Matt Stoecklein said.
Now Maryville gets their shot at a rematch with the district title on the line. The game tips off at 6 p.m., on Friday at Benton High School.
“Everything that we’ve done from the summer to early season to now has all led up to hopefully winning a district championship against a very tough Lafayette team,” Caden Stoecklein said.