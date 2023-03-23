The Platte Valley track and field team is a very young group this season with their largest class of athletes being freshmen, but the team benefits from the return of three 4-year athletes and returning state qualifiers to set the tone.
“It has been really fun because each of us specializes in a different thing,” Platte Valley senior Jenna Mason said. “We all our leaders in our own way. Kayley (Hauber) is a leader in sprints. I’m a leader in throwing. Andrea (Riley) is a leader in long distance. So it has been really fun to work together and create a cohesive team.”
Mason was a state medalist last year making state and taking eighth in the shot put. She is the leader of the throwing group after last season’s fifth-place finisher at state Maggie Collins decided to focus on club basketball as a junior with college basketball aspirations.
“I want to improve my technique, because technique will get you distance in the long run,” Mason said. “I have also been working on the strength part of it too.”
Andrea Riley has been through this earlier this year as the senior on a team filled with freshmen and that worked out well for her and Platte Valley as she and freshmen Mya Wray, Allison Riley, Mylie Holtman and Emalee Langford won a state championship in cross country.
The elder Riley was 15th in the mile last season at state and ninth in the two mile. With all the distance talent joining the team, Andrea Riley hopes for a return to state in her two events, but also a chance in the 4x800-meter relay.
“With it being my last year, it is just really important for me to give it everything I have and leave it all out on the track,” Riley said. “I’m just really excited to share it with a whole bunch of girls this year.”
Kayley Hauber is the third of those returning state qualifiers and does the widest variety of events as both a sprinter and jumper. At state, she was ninth in the 100-meter dash and 14th in the triple jump last season.
“I can’t wait to help teach the young kids how everything goes for track,” Hauber said. “I don’t even know what else to say, it is my last year and I can’t wait.”
The boys team’s top state finish last season came from Justin Miller, who is splitting time between baseball and track again as a sophomore.
“He has the committment and wants to do both and we want to make that work for him,” Platte Valley coach Amy Holtman said.
The boys distance runners also look to be a strength this season with Ethan Holtman, Jacob Peery and Miller back from the state-qualifying 4x800-meter relay team and Logan Peery also coming off a strong cross-country season.
“We had a lot of kids who went out — more numbers than we’ve ever had in the past, so that is exciting,” Amy Holtman said.