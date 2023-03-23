PV track.jpg
PLATTE VALLEY TRACK & FIELD - Shown from left, first row: Nicco LaBryer, Kohner Vanderpool, Andrea Riley, Kayley Hauber, Jette Pinchert, Jenna Mason, Wyatt Miller; second row: Jailee Flora, Sienna Billings, Mya Wray, Mylie Holtman, Allison Riley, Emalee Langford; third row: Jacob Peery, Bruce Otto, Xaden Crosby, Lealand Otto, Landon Miller, Ean Meyer, Logan Peery; fourth row: Justin Miller, Gabe Lager, Andy Lager, Kegan Etter and Ethan Holtman.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The Platte Valley track and field team is a very young group this season with their largest class of athletes being freshmen, but the team benefits from the return of three 4-year athletes and returning state qualifiers to set the tone.

“It has been really fun because each of us specializes in a different thing,” Platte Valley senior Jenna Mason said. “We all our leaders in our own way. Kayley (Hauber) is a leader in sprints. I’m a leader in throwing. Andrea (Riley) is a leader in long distance. So it has been really fun to work together and create a cohesive team.”

