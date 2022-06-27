ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville rising junior Jacob Scott kicked off what will be a busy couple days for the Spoofhounds with a victory. Scott won the boys 16-18 division on The Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series with a 78 on Monday at Fairview.
Scott won by three strokes while Cameron’s Brady Stice and Maryville rising sophomore Jack Dinsdale tied for third with 83s. Dinsdale is 15, but played up in the older division. Ethan Scott took fifth with an 85 and Marcus Heneggler was 10th with 103.
Colin Hoffmann is now 3-for-3 with tournament wins in the 9-10 division. He was one under par with a 36 in nine holes. The other top-3 placing of the day went to rising junior Cailyn Auffert, who took third in the girls 16-18 division with a 93.
The Spoofhounds were quickly on move after the tournament with six golfers going with coach Brenda Ricks to attend the GAMEDAY event at the John Deere Classic put on by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“It is going to be a great experience,” Ricks said. “… The girls especially love to go places. It is going to be cool. It is going to be fun.”
Former Spoofhound state champion Matt Van Cleave is the Assistant Director of FCA Golf and will be elevated to the Director’s title on September 1. Van Cleave is excited to see his alum mater participating in the event.
“Growing up in Maryville, knowing what an incredible community it is and how blessed I was to grow up in such a great town and the support I did around golf — it is just cool to know that there are still people in Maryville that are caring about junior golfers and giving them opportunities to play in junior tour events and be willing to drive them five and half hours to go spend nine holes at a practice round getting to walk with some PGA players,” Van Cleave said.
Marcus Henggeler, Lauren Jaster, Brinley Conn, Alayna Pargas, Casey Phillips and Auffert will be attending the event in Silvis, Illinois, on Tuesday.
During Kevin Streelman, Roger Sloan and Jared Wolfe’s 9-hole practice round before the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, the young golfers will be able to be inside the ropes with professionals.
“(GAMEDAY) was started by Kevin Streelman 12 years ago and Kevin is playing in the group for us,” Van Cleave said. “Kevin wanted to use his platform on the PGA Tour to share his faith with kids. He wanted to make an impact in kids’ spiritual lives and saw a great opportunity through his status on the PGA Tour to do that.”
After the round, they will be able to have a question and answer session, take photos and get autographs from the professionals.
“It is just a really good opportunity to be able to go and be around those people who I look up to,” Pargas said.
In addition to meeting the PGA golfers, the incoming freshman is excited to get to know her teammates better. Participating in the Junior Tournament Series with them has helped that as well.
“I’ve gotten to play and talk to some of the teammates I’ll be playing with and it is just really cool to know that I’m going to be able to get to play with those girls,” Pargas said.