MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mozingo Lake Recreation Park got its first opportunity to host a Missouri Golf Association event on Monday and Tuesday as Maryville hosted the Mozingo Lake Invitational — a tournament for the state’s top youth golfers.
“I hope they keep wanting to come up here,” Spoofhound coach Brenda Ricks said. “I talked to several parents who thanked us for hosting it and hoped they would come back.”
The Spoofhounds took advantage of the opportunity by sending 11 high school golfers to the 2-day tournament. The Hounds had six boys and five girls participate.
“This is a big-time tournament,” Ricks said. “It is more expensive, they lengthen the tees, and it is the beginning of the season. They stepped up and I’m really tickled that I had as many as I had.”
Spoofhound rising junior Jacob Scott was the talk of the course on Tuesday with the lowest round of any participant with a 70. The 2-under par score is the lowest that Scott has ever shot in a competitive round of golf.
“Everything is trying to build off of today,” Scott said of his rest-of-summer plans. “It is just one day — granted, it is a 70 — but anything else can happen throughout the year so you just have to take it in stride.”
In the 16-18 year old group, Scott’s Tuesday score surged him from sixth entering the day to second overall behind Rolla’s Jonathan Jordan, who was fourth overall in Class 4 this season.
“He is a true golfer because he is always talking about the shots he missed,” Ricks said. “I’m just so proud of him though. He had a great round today.”
The 16-player group also included the co-Class 3 state champions with Hallsville’s Logan Cox and LeBlond’s Sam Schoeberl. Cox finished four strokes behind Scott in fifth place and Schoeberl was seven strokes back in sixth place.
“It shows I can play with them,” Scott said.
Ethan Scott was 12th in the division with a 2-day score of 191, but cut 13 strokes off his Monday score on Tuesday.
Maryville had three familiar faces in the boys 14-15 age group with Jack Dinsdale taking fifth, Rylan Brady taking seventh, Kaleb Groomer taking eighth and Dylan Groomer taking ninth.
“It is great knowing that they want to practice and get better,” Jacob Scott said of the team turnout. “It shows their dedication.”
For the Spoofhound girls, rising junior Cailyn Auffert — who Ricks refers to as the ‘the rock’ of her team — showed her improvement from day one to day two by slicing off seven strokes. She finished with a 193 which was good for sixth in the girls 16-18 division.
Lauren Jaster tied for 11th in that division and also trimmed seven strokes from Monday to Tuesday. Maggie Webb was 14th in the division and improved her score by eight strokes between the two days.
In the girls 14-15 division, Casey Phillips was able to medal by shooting a 234 and finishing third. She improved 16 strokes from day one to two.
“It felt good,” Phillips said. “Playing from the men’s tees was rough the first day, but when they moved them back, it was much better. … The first day, I wasn’t very proud of myself, but I think today, I did much better and improved my mental game. That was a plus.”
Just behind Phillips in fourth-place in the division was incoming freshman Alayna Pargas who finished with a 248 and took fourth while improving 14 strokes between the two days.
“For Alayna, this is her first time walking 18 holes,” Ricks said.
Not to be outdone, the Maryville younger golfers also picked up two medals as they completed on the Watson 9. Colin Hoffmann tied for first in the boys 10-11 division with a 37 on Monday and a 36 on Tuesday.
The 12-13 boys played the Sechrest 18 on Monday and the Watson 9 twice on Tuesday. Joe Snyders had a 110 on Monday and a 93 on Tuesday to take second in the division.
Missouri Golf Association
Mozingo Lake Invitational
16-18 Division
Boys: 1. Jonathan Jordan (Rolla) 72-75—147; 2. Jacob Scott (Maryville) 80-70—150; 3. Johnny Boyer (Kirksville) 78-73—151; 4. Teagen Hull (Eldon) 79-74—153; 5. Logan Cox (Hallsville) 77-77—154; 6. Sam Schoeberl (St. Joseph) 81-76—157; 7. Luke Jenkins (Sedalia) 75-87—162; 8. Blake Sykes (Columbia) 84-79—163; 9. Britt Winslow (Linn) 83-85—168; 10. Brady Stice (Cameron) 94-85—179; 11. Noah Wilde (Hartsburg) 88-94—182; 12. Ethan Scott (Maryville) 102-89—191; 13. Caden Littrell (Bethany) 93-99—192; 14. Blake Vejraska (St. Joseph) 103-103—206; 15. Jordyn Wright (Stanberry) 115-109—224; 16. Randall Harbour (Stanberry) 122-106—228. Girls: 1. Hanna Maschhoff (Lake Ozark) 79-76—155; 2. Kate Ryan (Columbia) 81-77—158; 3. Ali Perry (St. Joseph) 81-79—160; 4. Camryn Swinfard (Jefferson City) 92-82—174; 5. Kennedy Dickerson (Centralia) 91-93—184; 6. Cailyn Auffert 100-93—193; 7. Mollee Olszowka (Savannah) 100-101—201; 8. Alex Barnett (Tarkio) 109-93—202; 9. Kelsea Kirwan (Tarkio) 120-100—220; 10. Hannah Riner (Amity) 119-104—223; 11t. Lauren Faster (Maryville) 117-110—227; 11t. Josie King (Tarkio) 117-110–-227; 13. Isabella Wright (Stanberry) 131-127—258; 14. Maggie Webb (Maryville) 138-126—264; WD. Tess Sheerman (Marceline).
14-15 Division
Boys: 1. Jack Spencer (Carl Junction) 77-72—149; 2. Graham Hoffman (Columbia) 80-79—159; 3t. Joel Peterson (West Des Moines) 94-80—174; 3t. Brody Rader (Eldon) 89-85—174; 5. Jack Dinsdale (Maryville 85-94—179; 6. Jack Donovan (Gallatin) 96-95—191; 7. Rylan Brady (Maryville) 103-100—203; 8. Kaleb Groomer (Maryville) 110-95—205; 9. Dylan Groomer 104-108—212. Girls: 1. Flynn Hamilton (Jefferson City) 114-107—221; 2. Autumn Allen (Eldon) 103-123—226; 3. Casey Phillips (Maryville) 125-109—234; 4. Alayna Pargas (Maryville) 131-117—248; 5. Reece Weldon (Trenton) 136-124—260.
12-13 Division
Boys: 1. Gavin Brand (Jefferson City) 118-83—201; 2. Joe Snyders (Maryville) 110-93—203; 3. Charlie DeMeyer (Kansas City) 118-90—208; 4. Jonathan Clark (Platte City) 135-119—254; WD. Charles Jordan (Maryville). Girls: 1. Addyson Weinreich (Clarinda) 106-105—211.
10-11 Division
Boys: 1t. Colin Hoffmann (Maryville) 37-36—73; 1t. AJ Warren (Chillicothe) 35-38—73; 3. Hudson Moore (St. Joseph) 55-52—107.
8-9 Division
Boys: 1. Hudson Horn (Kansas City) 36-37—73; 2. Hudson Marcolla (Chillicothe) 44-37—81.