ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Between 40 and 60 area golfers have spent each Monday this summer traveling to different golf courses all over northwest Missouri.
The Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series in a 9-week series which visits nine courses — one week was canceled this year. PGA Professional Mike Habermehl organizes the series and he has been a golf professional in St. Joseph since 1985.
“I definitely feel more prepared,” Maryville rising junior Cailyn Auffert said. “This helps me a lot because I get a little refresher on the courses throughout the summer and I know what I’m in for during the season."
The 2022 season concluded on Monday with Habermehl inviting the top 26 golfers to St. Joseph Country Club for the Tour Invitational. The golfers who were in the running for a top-3 finish in their age groups were invited.
One of the closest contested age groups was the 16-18 boys division where Maryville’s Jacob Scott, Maryville’s Ethan Scott and Cameron’s Brady Stice all had an opportunity to win the division.
With those three battling, Kansas CIty’s Baker Fredal was able to win the Invitational with a 78. Ethan Scott and Stice tied for second on the day and finished in a tie for the season-long points title.
“I feel like I’ve improved a lot since last year and it is nice, since I tied with Brady last year, to do the same thing again,” Ethan Scott said.
Jacob Scott took fourth and finished tied with Fredal for third in the season standings. Maryville’s Jack Dinsdale was fifth in the Invitational.
The Scott brothers say they are going to take a break from competitive golf for the fall and winter, but will still be getting plenty of rounds in at Mozingo Lake.
“Just working on stuff until the spring,” Ethan Scott said.
Maryville’s Dylan Groomer took third in the boys 14-15 division for the season. Maryville’s Colin Hoffmann finished second in the boys 9-11 division this season.
For the Spoofhound girls, Auffert rallied with an 86 on Monday to win the Invitational and capture a tie with East Atchison’s Alex Barnett for season championship.
“I’m hitting them farther than normal,” Auffert said. “I’ve been out with my dad practicing a couple times a week and he has helped me a lot.”
Auffert and Barnett have battled all season with each winning three tournaments. Auffert was happy to share the honor with her friend.
“I was pretty much expecting it,” Auffert said. “We’ve been back and forth pretty much the whole summer. I’m just happy we both got first.”
Auffert and Barnett’s friendly rivalry will continue into the high-school season as practices begin next week. Maryville hosts its season-opening tournament on August 29 and East Atchison will be in attendance.
In the girls’ 14-15 division, Casey Phillips finished second in the season standings while Alayna Pargas was third in the Invitational.