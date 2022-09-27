MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound softball team picked up its third-straight win on Tuesday with a 7-4 victory over Bishop LeBlond at the Hound Pound.
It is the first 3-game winning streak for the Spoofhounds (6-10) since the 2019 season and the Hounds have surpassed their win total from 2021 and matched their 2020 win total in coach Sammey Bunch’s first season.
“When you are rebuilding a program — unfortunately — a lot of times, the last thing you see is that win piece come through,” Bunch said. “They have gotten so much better as the year has gone on and I think it has definitely shown these last three games.”
Junior pitcher Ella Schulte set the tone in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate with a 4-for-4 day with a double and two stolen bases. She threw a complete game, allowing seven hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts and two walks.
“I went up there with the mindset of ‘I just got to do things for my team,’” Schulte said.
Bishop LeBlond (5-7) scored an unearned run in the top of the first, but Hounds immediately struck back with Schulte singling and senior Abby Swink reaching base before Miquela Giesken’s 1-out double gave the Spoofhounds a 2-1 lead.
“Our focus is ‘if they score, we score,’” Bunch said. “We answer back right away and then when we score, we get that shut down inning.”
LeBlond threatened to tie the game in the top of the third with a runner at third base with one out, but Brylie Henggeler snagged a lineout and snapped a throw across to third base for the double play.
Schulte sparked another big inning with a single in the bottom of the third and stellar base-running. Emma Sprague singled to center field and Schulte sprinted to third base ahead of an Eagle throw. The throw got away which allowed Schulte to score and Sprague to get all the way to third.
Swink scored Sprague with a sacrifice fly to center.
Bishop LeBlond made one more charge in the fifth inning with two runs scoring to cut the lead to 4-3.
Again, Maryville responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Schulte began the inning with a double and Sprague drove her in with a single. Giesken had another RBI with a 1-out single.
“We are just pushing each other to be the best we can,” Giesken said.
Sophomore Alyssa Cunningham drove in the seventh Spoofhound run of the game after Clara Viau singled to load the bases.
The defense stepped up again in the top of the sixth with Cunningham ending the inning with a throw home to cut down a runner. Giesken tagged the runner out who didn’t slide into the plate.
“She didn’t even go for a slide, so I was like, ‘she is going to be called out no matter what,’” Giesken said. “I tagged her and she just bounced right off me. She was like, ‘Are you ok? Are you ok?’ And I was like, “I’m fine.’”
LeBlond got one run back in the bottom of the seventh, but a popout to Swink at shortstop ended the game.
“It is pretty amazing to see the team’s growth throughout the season,” Schulte said. “Just in that short period of time, we’ve already overcome so many obstacles.”
In addition to Schulte’s four hits, Giesken and Sprague each had a pair of hits.
Maryville plays its home finale on Wednesday night before road trips next week to North Platte on Monday, Savannah on Tuesday and South Harrison on Thursday.
“We are just focused on getting one percent better every day and focused more on ourselves than the other team, because that is ultimately what is important at the end of the day,” Bunch said.
Maryville 19, St. Pius X 4
Last Thursday, Emma Aley’s grand slam highlighted a 19-4 win for the Spoofhounds over St. Pius X. It was Aley’s first hit of her career in her second career at bat.
Ella Schulte added two triples while she and Emma Sprague split the four innings in the pitcher’s circle.