22-09-29 MHSSB Emma3.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville sophomore Emma Sprague slides safely across the plate on Tuesday at the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound softball team picked up its third-straight win on Tuesday with a 7-4 victory over Bishop LeBlond at the Hound Pound.

It is the first 3-game winning streak for the Spoofhounds (6-10) since the 2019 season and the Hounds have surpassed their win total from 2021 and matched their 2020 win total in coach Sammey Bunch’s first season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags