MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ella Schulte had the good fortune of running the hurdles during her freshman season alongside senior state qualifier Ilse Flores.
While Schulte’s hurdling talent was evident last season, she knew she needed to continue to refine her technique and used Flores as an example for how she could get to the next level.
“Last year, Ilse was our main hurdler and she could 3-step pretty easily,” Schulte said. “Coach (Heather) Stoecklein has been working with me on 3-stepping and I think that helped.”
On Saturday in the season-opening Northwest Missouri High School Kick-Off at the Hughes Fieldhouse, Schulte put the work to use with a 10.07 in the 60-meter hurdles to win the event.
Maryville coach Rodney Bade says that Schulte has simply shown another gear so far from last season when she qualified for sectionals, but just missed out on state.
“She just chewed them up today,” Bade said. “… She just looks so much stronger and so much more coordinated. Some of it is physical maturity, coordination. It was like, it was all there last year, but it was almost like it was in slow-mo at times. … but this year, it is like boom, boom, boom. It is great.”
The 60-meter hurdles is an indoor-specific event, but Schulte says starting off with a win is a big confidence boost as she goes into the season with the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.
“It felt pretty good to just feel relaxed and race,” Schulte said.
Someone with a lot of confidence already from how she finished last season is senior Brooklynn Holtman, who picked up where she left off from winning two state championships last year to sweep her three events at Hughes on Saturday.
“I have a lot of pressure, but a lot of it is me putting it on myself,” Holtman said. “I don’t think anyone expects as much as I’m thinking I need to (accomplish). I’m kinda using that as fuel for the fire and just give myself the ‘You are a double state champ, you need to come out and compete like a state champ.’”
Holtman didn’t do one of her championship events with the 400-meters, but was able to comfortably win her other championship event with the 200-meters, turning in a 26.2 for her best indoor time in the event.
“I had been staying pretty consistent throughout my indoor season and I thought that I was stuck and I wasn’t going to get much faster, but then I came here determined to win all my races,” Holtman said. “It came through and I ended up PR’ing a ton.”
Holtman also ran the 60-meter dash — the indoor replacement for the 100-meters — and won comfortably with a 8.16. That is a new school record in the event.
A new event for Holtman this season will be the long jump. She is the defending MEC champion in the high jump, but the long jump fits in better with her sprints in the timeline of how the postseason meets are structured.
Holtman was sharp in that event as well with a 4.96-meter jump to win comfortably again.
“The fact that I was able to come out and compete just as well as I was before, it shows that my work pays off,” Holtman said.
Maryville freshman Kallie Gaarder was closer to second-place jumper Mya Sackrey of Brookfield than Sackrey was to Holtman. Gaarder impressed with a 4.37-meter jump to finish sixth in the event.
Spoofhound sophomore Jillian Bagley added to the team’s sprinting prowess with seventh-place finishes in both the 60-meters and 200-meters. Freshman Caroline Pohren made her varsity debut on the track with a seventh-place finish in the mile.
“We have a really young team, so I have definitely taken in all those younger girls,” Holtman said. “I love cheering them on and I love supporting them more than anyone.”
Holtman’s cheering was a theme throughout the day and one person in particular she wanted to make sure she was there for was freshman Keagan Wilmes in the 400-meters.
“I love Keagan,” Holtman said. “She was very, very nervous for the 400, and obviously I know what that feels like and I felt that very deeply. I made it my goal as she was running that she constantly heard my voice and knew that she was going to survive this 400. She ended up running a 1:18 which is a massive PR for her. She did so good and I’m so proud.”
The 4x200-meter relay team of Payton McGinness, Ainsley Watkins, Bagley and Schulte finished sixth while Avery Derr, Watkins, Gaarder and Schulte were ninth in the 4x400-meter relay.
“That is what it will take this year,” Bade said. “Brooklynn will score a bunch and Ella will too. Then we will have that team approach and put them all together to score well.”
Maryville is currently scheduled to host a track meet on Wednesday at the Hound Pound. After that, the next meet is Tuesday, March 29, in Lathrop. Holtman is excited to get back into meets.
“It is awesome, because I have — not only the girls on my high-school team, who I adore a lot — but also all of the other schools that I’ve made friends with,” Holtman said.