GRANT CITY, Mo. — The highest Kenneth Schieber finished in a meet as a freshman was seventh in the Stanberry Invitational. The Northeast Nodaway sophomore blew that mark out of the water on Thursday at the Worth County Early Bird meet.
Schieber finished second in the 800-meter run with a personal-best 2:20.67 with only Mound City all-state runner Keaton Zembles finishing in front of him.
“He just has a good attitude,” Northeast Nodaway coach Emily Bonifas said. “You tell him to go do this to warm up and he says ok and goes and does it.”
The Bluejays added another top finish in Thursday’s season-opening meet with sophomore Baylie Busby taking fifth in the high jump. She matched her 1.4 meter jump which earned her 12th at state last season.
“It was really good to get that rhythm back,” Busby said. “Now I know what to look forward to with other meets.”
The mark is short of her personal best, but Bonifas is happy with it as a starting point with limited practice.
“Definitely in the right zone for the beginning of the year,” Bonifas said. “… We are starting fresh. We’ve tried some new workouts. … I was really happy with her attitude, her mindset.
Other top-10 finishers for the Bluejays included sophomore Sasha Deardorff taking eighth in the 1,600-meter run and freshman Mylee Wilmes taking eighth in the 200-meter dash. Junior Dalanie Auffert was 11th in the shot put.
“Unfortunately, we were only able to bring five today out of our whooping six,” Bonifas said. “The kids that we did bring today, they competed well. We are excited to bring that last one as well, hopefully he can give us some things too.”
Northeast Nodaway will compete in the North Platte Invitational on Tuesday.
“I’m really proud of everyone for trying their best, working hard and showing up,” Busby said.