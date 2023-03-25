23-03-30 Track NEN Baylie2.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby high jumps on Thursday in Grant City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The highest Kenneth Schieber finished in a meet as a freshman was seventh in the Stanberry Invitational. The Northeast Nodaway sophomore blew that mark out of the water on Thursday at the Worth County Early Bird meet.

Schieber finished second in the 800-meter run with a personal-best 2:20.67 with only Mound City all-state runner Keaton Zembles finishing in front of him.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags