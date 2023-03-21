SAVANNAH, Mo. — Maryville lost three tennis matches all season last year — all three to Savannah. The two Highway-71 rivals have been the class of the Midland Empire Conference for years and fans got an early look at that matchup on Tuesday in a non-conference match.
The season-opener for the Spoofhounds went in the favor of Savannah, but was as close of a match in the series as there has been since 2019, with a 6-3 final margin.
“Going 3-6 against Savannah is pretty darn good, because last year, the best we got was 2-5, so getting that extra win shows us that we can really compete this year,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said.
It was the doubles matches on a cold day in Savannah that proved to be the difference as Savannah swept the three doubles contest before the teams split the singles matchups.
“It is really good to know what we need to do and know where we need to be to get to do what we need to do by the end of the season,” Maryville junior Jaxson Staples said. “It is good to see where we are at. We know we will need to see them again for conference.”
Savannah All-State junior Cole Horton powered the doubles success by pairing with the team’s No. 4 Connor Herbert and being able to top Maryville’s No. 1 team of Kason Teale and Staples 8-3.
“I feel like the biggest thing for me is just holding onto the racket,” Staples said of the cold. “When your hands are cold, you just don’t have as good of a grip, so you can’t hit it as well. You just have to focus on your grip. Also when it is windy like this, you just have to be able to read the wind and play it.”
Teale emphasized that both teams had to deal with the tough conditions.
“It is cold for everyone,” Teale said. “I just have to remember that my opponent is just as cold as I am, I just try to stay positive and know that if I can keep myself moving, I can stay warm.”
In the other matchups, Evan Heftye and Noah Gould topped Kristian Mendez and Will Sheil 8-2 while Cale Higer and Connor Engel topped George Groumoutis and Landon Baker 8-4.
The Spoofhounds responded following the doubles disappointment with a strong round of singles play. Horton topped Mendez 8-2, but the first-year Spoofhound was able to have some success against northwest Missouri’s player, winning two points and making Horton work the rest of the match.
“It is cold and the nerves of playing our first match — and Savannah is always a tough one — I think that gave us a little disadvantage in doubles,” McGinness said. “I think everyone bounced back and played really well in singles.”
After Horton’s win, Maryville needed to sweep the last five matches to win. Teale got Maryville going by building a big lead early and cruising to an 8-3 win over Heftye.
“Jaxson and I struggled for the first one or two sets of our doubles match, and it was just getting back into the rhythm of things,” Teale said. “But going into singles, I was good and warmed up and just did what I needed to do.”
Staples was the next match to finish as he fell behind 3-0 to Herbert after not warming up. Staples was dominant after finding his rhythm, winning 8-3.
“I decided to not warm up, which wasn’t my best decision,” Staples said. “Once I got going a bit after going down 0-3, I was able to get warm, play my game and come back for 8-straight wins. So it felt good.”
Groumoutis and Gould had a classic back-and-forth match, but Gould survived and clinched the win for Savannah with an 8-6 victory. Baker played through an injured toe and battled back from down 3-0 to start the match, but Higer rallied back for a 9-7 win.
Sheil finished the day on a high note for the Spoofhounds with an 8-3 win over Jackson Knorr in what was a close match early, but Sheil pulled away late.
“It really sets a standard for how we need to play this year, because we know that Savannah is going to be our hardest competition in conference,” Teale said. “It just shows us how much better we need to get this year to be able to win conference.”
The Spoofhounds will have their home opener next Tuesday at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center against Cameron. It is Senior Day with the team honoring Nathan Yocom, Elijah Hawkins and Colby Bowles.