Maryville junior Kason Teale returns a ball on Tuesday in Savannah. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — Maryville lost three tennis matches all season last year — all three to Savannah. The two Highway-71 rivals have been the class of the Midland Empire Conference for years and fans got an early look at that matchup on Tuesday in a non-conference match.

The season-opener for the Spoofhounds went in the favor of Savannah, but was as close of a match in the series as there has been since 2019, with a 6-3 final margin.

