MARYVILLE, Mo. — The gap is narrowing each time Maryville and Savannah take the courts against each other in boys’ tennis, but in a role-reversal of most of the other Highway-71 Showdown sports, the Spoofhounds are still unable to get past their rivals to the south.

Both squads entered Tuesday’s matchup unbeaten in the MEC with Maryville riding a 10-match winning streak and Savannah winning two in a row. Savannah was able to win the toss-up matches and beat Maryville 5-4.

