MARYVILLE, Mo. — The gap is narrowing each time Maryville and Savannah take the courts against each other in boys’ tennis, but in a role-reversal of most of the other Highway-71 Showdown sports, the Spoofhounds are still unable to get past their rivals to the south.
Both squads entered Tuesday’s matchup unbeaten in the MEC with Maryville riding a 10-match winning streak and Savannah winning two in a row. Savannah was able to win the toss-up matches and beat Maryville 5-4.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said.
After two 8-1 losses to Savannah in the regular season last year, Maryville lost 5-2 in districts last season. Savannah took a 6-3 win to open this season and it got tighter on Tuesday as the top two teams in Class 1, District 16 will likely meet again for a district championship next month.
“I feel like we really could have won today,” Maryville junior Jaxson Staples said. “It was just not finishing out the games when we were ahead. Kason and I specifically had the lead and we didn’t put it away. We know we can do it now, because it feels like we could have won right now. We know it is possible for sure. It is just going to come down to when we play them in districts, we gotta play our game.”
Savannah is able to pair returning Class 1 third-place singles player Cole Horton in any doubles match and win that matchup. Horton and No. 4 player Connor Herbert were able to win the No. 1 doubles match 8-0.
In No. 3 doubles, Spoofhound No. 3 George Groumountis and No. 6 Will Sheil rolled to an 8-2 decision to keep the match even.
“We just went out there and we clicked right away and we kept that same mentality through the whole match,” Groumountis said.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Horton’s ability to play with the No. 4 allows Savannah to pair its No. 2 Evan Heftye with No. 3 Noah Gould against Maryville No. 2 Kason Teale and No. 4 Staples. Teale and Staples jumped out to 3-0 and 6-3 leads, but the momentum quickly turned.
“They have got to talk to each other and keep each other positive, because when their body language goes down, that is when they start to struggle,” McGinness said.
Heftye and Gould rattled off 5-straight points with win the matchup and give Savannah a 3-2 lead after doubles.
“There were just a couple silly points that we messed up on and then it got in our head,” Staples said. “And then it just went from there. It kept getting worse and worse from there.”
The lead was actually 4-2 by the time that match ended as Horton won 8-1 in No. 1 singles. That meant Maryville would need to win four of the five remaining matches.
Cale Higer won the No. 6 singles match for Savannah. Teale, Groumoutis and Staples won their No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches.
“I really just tried to focus on my mindset of leaving it all on the court, knowing that we are playing singles last and I can just use every bit of energy on singles,” Groumoutis said.
The MEC championship came down to the No. 5 singles match between Maryville’s Landon Baker and Savannah’s Brighton Kurre. In the inverse of the No. 2 doubles match, Kurre took a 3-0 lead, but Baker roared back and tied the match 7-7.
With Baker serving game-point to go up 8-7, it appeared he had finally burst into the lead. The two players had a long rally with Baker eventually appearing to win the point, but Kurre was upset.
Kurre began calling for the point to be his saying that the ball hit twice before Baker returned it in the middle of the rally. Neither player stopped play, but after the point went Baker’s way, the argument began.
Baker ended up granting Kurre the point. Even after granting the point to Kurre, an emotional Baker came to the sideline telling McGinness that the ball had only bounced once.
The result was a deuce and Kurre was able to finish the victory and go in front 8-7. Baker collapsed on the sideline afterwards and vomited as teammates offered to help cool him down. Kurre had his momentum back and held serve to take the 9-7 win which ended up being the difference in the team race.
Savannah will likely lock up the MEC Championship on Thursday at Benton (2-9). Maryville will attempt to bounce back on Monday with their regular-season finale against Bishop LeBlond (4-5).
Before those matches, both teams play in tomorrow’s MEC Tournament in St. Joseph.
“We are a good tennis team and we know we can win a lot tomorrow,” Staples said.
Maryville 8, Southwest Valley 1
The Spoofhounds beat Southwest Valley (Iowa) 8-1 on Tuesday. The Hounds swept the doubles matches while Kristian Mendez, Kason Teale, George Groumountis, Will Sheil and Colby Bowles won their singles matches.