GRANT CITY, Mo. — Brylee Rush said she’d been close before — hitting the fence or just short of it — but the Worth County senior knew Tuesday night as the ball left the bat that she had hit her first career home run. The 3-run home run gave the Tigers control as they cruised to a 7-0 win over the Stanberry Bulldogs.

“I was happy with the win, but I feel like there is still room for improvement,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “Throughout the game, we became antsier with our at-bats instead of just having confidence in ourselves. We had a few errors that didn’t hurt us tonight, but in big game situations, those errors can’t happen at all. But overall, I was very pleased.”

