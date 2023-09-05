GRANT CITY, Mo. — Brylee Rush said she’d been close before — hitting the fence or just short of it — but the Worth County senior knew Tuesday night as the ball left the bat that she had hit her first career home run. The 3-run home run gave the Tigers control as they cruised to a 7-0 win over the Stanberry Bulldogs.
“I was happy with the win, but I feel like there is still room for improvement,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “Throughout the game, we became antsier with our at-bats instead of just having confidence in ourselves. We had a few errors that didn’t hurt us tonight, but in big game situations, those errors can’t happen at all. But overall, I was very pleased.”
The Worth County offense has played well through four games, but the Tigers are also starting to find their rhythm on the mound. Brooklyn Richardson allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Tigers held their opponent scoreless for the second-straight game.
Richardson got through the top of the first allowing just a walk, allowing the offense to take an early lead. Worth County did so with the help of the Stanberry defense that started the bottom half of the inning with an error, allowing Kambree Briner to reach first.
Briner was joined on base by Richardson after drawing a walk. Stanberry starter Eva Cameron nearly got out of the early jam with a fly ball and a strikeout, but Rush then came through with her 3-run home run.
“It was really relieving because throughout the years I’ve hit the fence or the top of the fence — and I finally hit it,” Rush said. “…I knew that it was going to help my teammates by getting our heads up and getting us going.”
Richardson and Cameron combined to retire nine of the next 10 batters with just the one reaching with a walk. In the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers offense scored another three runs.
Kynah Steele got the offense going with a one-out double. Rush added to her RBI total with a single, scoring Steele. The Bulldogs defense helped score the next two runs with a throwing error that allowed Keira Hardy and Rush to score.
“There’s always room for the offense to get better, and Tiffany is making sure that we do that,” Rush said.
The only Bulldog to give Richardson trouble Tuesday evening was senior Amelia Wallace. Wallace reached in all three plate appearances and recorded Stanberry’s first hit in the top of the fourth.
“I was thinking about it (no-hitter) a little bit, but they didn’t score so that’s okay,” Richardson said.
The Tigers final run came in the bottom of the fourth. Richardson started the bottom of the inning, then scored on an RBI double from Kristen Tracy.
Worth County has won three of its first four games for the second-straight season. The Tigers will have a chance to get off to their best start since beginning the 2019 season 5-1 on Thursday when they host North Harrison.
The Shamrocks are 1-1 this season after opening with a 16-6 loss to Pattonsburg to open the season before getting their first win last week against Stanberry.
“We’re focused on one game at a time and so we’ll go into tomorrow’s practice solely focused on North Harrison,” Bliley said. “We’re going to make sure we’re prepared for their pitchers and make sure that our defense is prepared for their runners and batters.”
Worth County 11, Princeton 0
Last Thursday, the Tigers earned a 11-0 win at Princeton in five innings.
Brooklyn Richardson threw a 1-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks. The senior helped herself at the plate with three hits.
Kristen Tracy and Autumn Cousatte added two hits each.