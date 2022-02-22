MOUND CITY, Mo. — The Class 1, District 16 semifinal pitted Platte Valley against the Worth County Tigers for the chance to play against the top-seeded Mound City Panthers and 3,000-point scorer Tony Osburn. Mound City advanced in the opening game of the night by defeating Rock Port in a lop-sided contest.
Worth County earned the right to face them with a 61-40 victory on Tuesday night.
Platte Valley opened the scoring with sophomore Alex Mattson scoring the opening bucket on a tough layup, followed by a 3-pointer and another tough finish around the rim. The 7-0 lead would be the largest of the lead for Platte Valley.
Foreshadowing what was to come, Jackson Runde of Worth County hit a 3-pointer and when the dust had settled, Worth County took a 15-13 lead into the second quarter.
Mattson continued to get to the basket and finish, but Runde continued to answer with the outside shot for Worth County. Mattson scored 18 in the first half for Platte Valley, but Runde was close behind with 14 for the Tigers. With both teams fighting for every basket they made, the score at the half was 28-26 Worth County.
“The message at the half was to quit letting them get offensive rebounds, but the Runde kid is a good player and he shot really well tonight.” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “It’s tough because he had an answer every time we had something good going and he did a great job.”
After a quick outburst of scoring by Worth County, the Platte Valley squad would make a run of their own. Memphis Bliley hit a tough layup and Mattson had a tough finish, bringing the game back to within three points at 33-30. However, Runde would continue to pour in the points, specifically the outside shot in the third quarter, scoring 11 of his game-high 28 in the quarter. The run proved to be too much for Platte Valley, as they saw the lead swell to 49-36 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw Platte Valley score just four points, and unable to answer the offensive onslaught from Worth County. Tyler New of Worth County was able to step to the line and knock down four free throws in a one-and-one situation and for all intents and purposes seal the game for the Tigers.
Mattson led Platte Valley with 20 points on the night, Bliley was the only other Platte Valley player to reach double figures with 10.
“It’s been a great year for me as a coach,” Jermain said. “These kids come to practice every day and work hard. They are there for the right reasons, they don’t care who does what, they just want the team to be successful. That makes it really enjoyable. We did talk about the fact that usually we have to say goodbye to some seniors, but we don’t have to this year. At some point we’ll talk about that even though we got everybody back, we’ve got to be willing to put in the work to move forward. We do have a lot of potential if we do that.”