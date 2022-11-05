MARYVILLE, Mo. — It wasn’t the ideal start for the Bearcats on Saturday afternoon against the Missouri Southern. Northwest led by two after going into halftime, but three rushing touchdowns in the second half propelled the Bearcats to a 27-5 win over the Lions.

“We just played to our level (in the second half),” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “I was disappointed with how we played in the first half. We played really tentatively, but I challenged them at halftime to come out and do what we do. There wasn’t anything different schematically, we just came out and executed what we needed to do better in the second half.”

