MARYVILLE, Mo. — It wasn’t the ideal start for the Bearcats on Saturday afternoon against the Missouri Southern. Northwest led by two after going into halftime, but three rushing touchdowns in the second half propelled the Bearcats to a 27-5 win over the Lions.
“We just played to our level (in the second half),” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “I was disappointed with how we played in the first half. We played really tentatively, but I challenged them at halftime to come out and do what we do. There wasn’t anything different schematically, we just came out and executed what we needed to do better in the second half.”
The Lions moved into Bearcat territory on the game’s opening drive, but an incomplete pass on third and nine from the Northwest 45-yard line forced a Missouri Southern punt. The decision to punt led to the game’s first point after the Nick Williams punt down to the two-yard line led to a safety.
The scoring in the first quarter ended there as the two teams combined for four punts in the first 15 minutes. The Bearcats’ best drive of the half began with four minutes left in the first as the Northwest offense drove 51 yards on eight plays.
Quarterback Mike Hohensee opened the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run. The Northwest quarterback carried the ball seven times for 27 yards on Saturday afternoon.
After another Nick Williams punt, the Bearcats gave the ball right back on a Kashan Griffin fumble. The turnover gave the Lions the ball at the Bearcats’ 27-yard line. Missouri Southern’s drive stalled due to a holding penalty, forcing them to kick a field goal that cut the Northwest lead to two.
The Lions moved into Northwest territory on eight of their 12 drives, but walked away with just three points.
“I feel like we’re really starting to play well on that side of the ball and today we were down a corner (Cahleel Smith),” Wright said. “We have really tried to challenge those kids to force everything to kicks. When you can force people into field goals, even off the turnover, I think you’re doing something pretty good.”
The Bearcats had four offensive drives in the second quarter, the fourth started with just three seconds left in the half. Those drives combined covered just 49 yards on 13 plays.
“I feel like it’s just us, we’re a younger team but that’s not excuse,” Northwest running back Jadon Brady said. “I feel like we’re timid at times and I feel like we just need to come out here and go play ball.”
After the 20-minute break, Brady came out and gave the offense the spark it was looking for offensively. Brady took a first down carry 52 yards down the visitor sideline for the second half’s first touchdown.
“Obviously it felt great to get that spark going offensively and defensively as well,” Brady said. “On that play, the offensive line did a good job picking up the stunt and the outside receivers got the blocks. Then it was just me one-on-one with the safety — and it was good.”
Missouri Southern responded with a 10-play drive down to the Northwest 26-yard line. The Lions’ drive stalled once again, starting with a Jake Fisher sack on second and 10. Missouri Southern quarterback Luke Sampson then threw back-to-back incompletions — giving the Bearcats the ball on downs.
“The motto going into every game is bend but don’t break,” Bearcat safety Shane Fredrickson said. “We can give up big plays, but we don’t give up explosive scores is what we preach every day.”
The Bearcat offense took advantage of the defensive stop with a 13-play drive that covered 74 yards. The drive ended with a 3-yard touchdown run from Jamar Moya and took six minutes and 39 seconds off the clock.
Northwest’s final touchdown of the game came midway through the fourth quarter. Running back Jay Harris carried the ball three times for 18 yards on the drive, including a one-yard touchdown run with 03:39 left in the game.
The Bearcats’ running backs combined for 175 yards on 35 carries. Harris led the group with 15 carries for 85 yards. As a team, Northwest carried the ball 42 times for 206 yards.
Northwest will travel to Emporia State next weekend for their final regular season game of the year. The Hornets and Bearcats both enter with an 8-2 record and will both be fighting for a chance to play in the postseason.
“We’ve been treating every game since our second loss as a playoff game because they truly are,” Fredrickson said. “The energy is going to be there, the fans are going to be there, the stadium is going to be rocking and we have to know that everything is on the line. We’ve got nothing else, we’ve got to beat them to stay alive.”