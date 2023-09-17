23-09-21 NWFB Harris lede.jpg
Northwest sophomore Jay Harris is tripped up on Saturday night in Hays, Kansas. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

HAYS, Kan. — Perfection is a high bar for any side of the ball to be asked for in a 60-minute football game, but that is what was required from the Northwest Missouri State defense on Saturday against Fort Hays State.

The Bearcat defense was very good in Hays, Kansas, but they weren’t perfect as the Tigers (2-1; 2-1 MIAA) as big plays bit the defense in a 17-6 Fort Hays State victory.

