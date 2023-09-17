HAYS, Kan. — Perfection is a high bar for any side of the ball to be asked for in a 60-minute football game, but that is what was required from the Northwest Missouri State defense on Saturday against Fort Hays State.
The Bearcat defense was very good in Hays, Kansas, but they weren’t perfect as the Tigers (2-1; 2-1 MIAA) as big plays bit the defense in a 17-6 Fort Hays State victory.
“We knew that we had to make plays on our side, because going in with a young quarterback and down a few guys out at receiver, we had to make plays on defense,” linebacker Isaac Vollstedt said. “Unfortunately, we gave up a few too many big plays and this game is on us. You can say the offense didn’t put up any points, but we knew we were short guys and we knew we had to step up. We didn’t do our job well enough.
“Holding anybody in this league under 10 points is going to be a tough challenge, but we got the right coaches to do it and I believe in the guys around us. We just have to trust our coaching and execute better next week.”
The game plan for the Tigers offensively was obvious. If they could hit a couple long throws, then that would probably be enough points with the current state of the Northwest (1-2; 1-2 MIAA) offense.
“They were throwing a lot of shot plays, and sooner or later, they are going to hit one,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “… When you’ve got a freshman quarterback, your margin for error is pretty small. We just didn’t make enough plays defensively to help them out."
They hit one of those chunk plays on the second play from scrimmage with Jack Dawson completing a pass to Jayden Horace for a 39-yard gain. The drive ended in a field goal and a 3-0 lead.
The Northwest offense had its chance for a big play of their own on their second possession after Vollstedt made an interception, but with Kashan Griffin beating his defender on a post route, redshirt freshman Henry Martin under-threw the potential touchdown and Griffin dropped it when he still had a chance.
That was one of the lone chances for the passing game in the first half as Martin was held to just 17 yards passing in the first half.
“We are just limited in what we can do offensively and we knew that going in,” Wright said.
The first half was a heavy dose of sophomore running back Jay Harris — something fans had been asking for. He carried it 14 times for 49 yards in the first half and finished with 27 carries for 104 yards.
Tank Young was also effective out of the backfield and an 18-yard run got the Bearcats in position to tie the game with a 29-yard Noah Guastella field goal on the first play of the second quarter. That’s where the game remained at halftime.
The Bearcat defense got hit with the deep passing game again to open the second half on a 44-yard gain followed by a 18-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal to make it a 10-3 game.
Harris fueled a 14-play, 43-yard drive which included a 11-yard run to set up a first-and-goal. In the goal-to-go situation from the 10-yard line, the Bearcats attempted 3-straight passing plays and settled for a 27-yard field goal from Guastella.
“We had a couple of opportunities down in the red zone that we didn’t capitalize on, and when you get down there with a young quarterback, you got to execute in those moments because you don’t know how many opportunities you are going to get,” Wright said.
The fourth quarter began with the score still 10-6, but the Bearcat defense made a big play to begin the fourth quarter with Bryce Krone forcing a fumble and Charles Gadie recovering it at the Tiger 26.
It was Harris’ time again with a five-yard and 12-yard carry to get to the nine. A 1-yard run and a 6-yard run got the ball down to the 2-yard line.
On third-and-goal, the Bearcats attempted to trick the Tigers with Martin lining up behind a guard and the direct snap going to Harris. The 212-pound back ran to the outside and had the ball poked out for a fumble.
“I really felt like we were going to go in and score,” Wright said. “Then we turn around and get the ball down on the goal line and fumble it back. It is what it is. We just got to keep our heads up and keep working. There is no other choice.”
At that point the defense broke with Fort Hays taking over on the 4-yard line. A 5-yard run followed by a pass interference set up an eventual 35-yard pass followed by a 33-yard touchdown pass. With the score 17-6, that basically ended the game with the Bearcats adding to their yardage totals against a conservative defense, but unable to add points.
Martin finished with a 21-for-35 day for 162 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.
“We just made too many mistakes, including myself,” Martin said. “… Obviously it is hard to take away positives from a loss.”
Northwest’s defense held the Tigers to seven yards rushing on 24 attempts, but the Tigers had 346 passing yards.
Northwest will have the chance to respond at home next Saturday against Lincoln, but Vollstedt knows what will be required of the team the rest of the season if Northwest wants to extend their historic playoff streak.
“Our season is not over, as much as people around the community are going to want to say that we are done, we didn’t do our jobs well enough — they are going to come at us,” Vollstedt said. “They can say whatever they want — our season is not over. I truly believe that we are going to come out, run the table and make the playoffs. And we will make a run at this thing.”