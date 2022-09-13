MARYVILLE, Mo. — Kloie Rouner has spent the last two years handing the Senior Night baskets to teammates on Spoofhound tennis’ Senior Nights. To be on the receiving end of the celebration felt a little strange for the Maryville senior.
“It is kinda like a family, especially the ones who have been here the last two or three years,” Rouner said. “It is fun. I really enjoy playing. I’ve never had a sport that I love coming to practice and matches, but this sport, I really do love.”
Rouner turned her Senior Night into a memorable one as she bounced back from a close 8-6 loss with fellow senior Ella Sheil in doubles to win her No. 3 singles match 8-6 over Benton’s Danielle Baig. It is Rouner’s first win as a varsity singles player.
“I’m proud of Kloie for taking that win,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “She pushed through. Everyone did really well tonight.”
The singles match came with quite a few twists and turns as Rouner jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Baig. Baig, behind a heavy serve, rallied to draw within 5-4.
“I was super confident in the beginning,” Rouner said. “I was like, it’s Senior Night and I’m going to do great. … Then I started shanking the ball. I just kind of got nervous after that and everyone was watching us because everyone was done with their matches.”
Rouner had the answer as she won the next two points including breaking Baig’s serve. The Benton Cardinal fought back to within one game at 7-6 before a marathon game with multiple deuces which went back and forth finally ended with Rouner being able to smile and tell her coach that she owed her some ice cream.
“I told McGinness, I was like, ‘someone owes me ice cream after this,’” Rouner said with a laugh.
Rouner said she plans on making a trip to Dairy Queen to celebrate with a Cotton Candy Blizzard after the big win and after McGinness gave her money for it.
Senior Lily Hansen hasn’t had to wait as long for the first varsity victory with this being her first year out for tennis — and she didn’t get any ice cream from McGinness — but her first varsity singles win coming on Senior Night was still pretty sweet.
“It feels really good, especially on Senior Night,” Hansen said.
The Spoofhound No. 6 singles player decided to join tennis with fellow senior Kensley Wood as the two friends have made it a point to try new things together their last couple years of high school.
“Kensley Wood and I just decided that it’d be fun,” Hansen said. “Her and I did the musical last year and we just like trying new things.”
Hansen and Wood have been playing doubles together and finding some success, although Hansen just got her first chance to play singles last week against LeBlond and lost a tight 8-6 match.
She didn’t let her match against Benton’s Maria Stocking get that tight as Hansen rolled to a 8-1 with an aggressive style of play that she says gets brought out of her in singles matches.
“I’m definitely more aggressive in singles,” Hansen said. “Doubles is more fun, but singles definitely brings out my best hits.”
In addition to Hansen and Rouner; Jewl Galapin, Ella Sheil and Wood were also honored on Senior Night.
Galapin has climbed the varsity ranks the last couple seasons to earn the Spoofhound No. 1 spot this season.
“She has played so well this season,” McGinness said. “She is going up against a ton of tough competition and she is still playing very well.c I appreciate all the effort that she is putting in.”
Sheil is the lone 4-year member of the team and McGinness is thankful for her leadership.
“She came out as a tiny, little freshman and has really gotten herself to No. 4, a good position,” McGinness said. “She plays hard every time she goes out on the court.”
Hansen and Rouner’s wins were the lone ones of the match for the Spoofhounds (1-5) who fell 7-2 to Benton.
St. Pius X 9, Maryville 0
Maryville lost 9-0 to St. Pius X last Wednesday in Kansas City.
LeBlond 9, Maryville 0
The Spoofhounds were swept 9-0 against LeBlond last Thursday.
Benton Tournament
The Spoofhounds suffered four team losses in the Benton Tournament last Friday against Chillicothe, Lafayette, Savannah and Trenton.
Keagan Wilmes earned a 7-6 (7-3) win over Lafayette in that matchup while Galapin won 6-0 in the Trenton match.