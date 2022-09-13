22-09-15 MHS Ten LilyKensley4.jpg
Maryville seniors Lily Hansen and Kensley Wood chest-bump after a point on Monday at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Kloie Rouner has spent the last two years handing the Senior Night baskets to teammates on Spoofhound tennis’ Senior Nights. To be on the receiving end of the celebration felt a little strange for the Maryville senior.

“It is kinda like a family, especially the ones who have been here the last two or three years,” Rouner said. “It is fun. I really enjoy playing. I’ve never had a sport that I love coming to practice and matches, but this sport, I really do love.”

