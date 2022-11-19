MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Pleasant Hill Roosters have made the most of their trips to Maryville over the past year. That trend continued Saturday afternoon at Maryville High School as the Roosters came back from an early 14-7 deficit to defeat the Spoofhounds 43-28 in the Class 3 Quarterfinals.
“They made the plays to win the game at the end and we made the plays to not win the game,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “We talked about the opportunities we had offensively that we didn’t convert on, and obviously you can’t turn the ball over against good teams like that and expect to win.”
Maryville didn’t miss many opportunities early in Saturday’s playoff game. Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin and the offense needed just two plays on the opening drive to score the first points of the game. Quinlin connected with junior wide receiver Delton Davis for a 60-yard touchdown.
Pleasant Hill’s response came quickly, scoring on its second play of the drive. The Roosters turned what looked like a normal hitch route into a hook-and-ladder that ended with Pleasant Hill tying the game at seven with just a minute and 29 seconds off the clock.
Maryville took a little more time on its second drive. Quinlin completed two passes for 23 yards to begin the drive, then five-straight carries from Cooper Loe took the Spoofhounds to the 1-yard line where Quinlin finished off the drive with a short touchdown run.
After allowing a quick touchdown on Pleasant Hill’s first drive, the Maryville defense responded on their second with a three-and-out. The Spoofhounds offense then went on a 10-play drive that ended with Quinlin’s first interception.
After the turnover, Pleasant Hill began leaning heavily on its running game. Brayden Bush and Dylan Kauffman alternated carries on the team’s first five plays of the drive. Kauffman’s third carry of the drive was a long touchdown run, but a flag on the run brought the ball back to the Maryville 32-yard line.
Bush carried the ball for three yards on the first play after the penalty, but a sack on second down setup a long third-down attempt for the Roosters. The attempt became a conversion as quarterback Easton Roe completed a 13-yard pass to give the Roosters a first down. Bush took the next carry 20 yards for a Pleasant Hill touchdown and their first lead of the game at 15-14 with 1:11 left in the first quarter.
The scoring came to a halt after the Pleasant Hill touchdown as the two teams traded punts over the next eight minutes of game time.
The Spoofhounds then found their rhythm on offense with runs of seven, five, eight, and four yards to open the drive. Maryville rushed for over 60 yards on 11 carries and finished the drive with a nine-yard touchdown from Drew Burns.
The Roosters responded with a touchdown drive of their own. Bush cut the Maryville lead to one at 22-21 with 1:20 left in the half.
Maryville had a chance to extend its lead early in the third quarter after the after forcing a Pleasant Hill three-and-out to begin the half. But the momentum quickly swung in the direction of the visitors after a one-yard run, incomplete pass, sack, and short punt gave the Roosters the ball at the Spoofhounds’ 25-yard line.
Bush carried the ball four times for 17 yards on the next drive. The junior running back’s final carry was a one-yard touchdown that gave the Roosters a 29-22 lead.
Things snowballed from there as Quinlin was intercepted for a third time as he tried to avoid pressure. Bush took the interception 63 yards up the Maryville sideline for a touchdown.
“He’s just a good football player,” Webb said. “On defense he can re-route the football, reads good and he’s fast and physical. Same thing offensively, he’s a really good player.”
Webb pointed out the missed opportunities for his team and the ensuing drive was one that Maryville would like to have back. The Spoofhounds began the drive with plays that covered 15, 11, and 15 yards on three of their first four plays.
Stoecklein carried the ball five times for 30 yards on the drive. The Maryville drive then stalled inside the five-yard line and saw the drive end with the ball batted away on fourth and goal from the two-yard line.
The Spoofhounds’ defense held the Roosters to three plays and a punt with just over 10 minutes left in the quarter. The Maryville offense then responded to the gift from the defense, driving down the field and making it a one-score game with a 15-yard touchdown run from Loe with 8:44 left in the game.
Special teams then made its biggest play of the game after the touchdown with an onside kick that gave the ball right back to Quinlin and the offense. The offense moved deep into Pleasant Hill territory with on an 18-yard catch from Loe.
The Rooster defense again became a problem in the red zone. Pleasant Hill forced a fourth and eight attempt that ended with a sack of Quinlin. Bush then all but put the game away with a 32-yard touchdown run.
Maryville’s final two drives of the game ended with a fumble and Quinlin’s fourth interception.
“I’m not worried about Derek Quinlin one bit.” Webb said. “He’ll take this loss hard and take a lot of ownership for it. Derek is QB1 and a special kid. He’s our quarterback and one loss doesn’t make a season. This will motivate him and that whole senior class will come back cranked up and ready to go.
“He’s an unbelievable character kid and I couldn’t imagine anyone else I’d want at quarterback.”
The eight seniors who played their final game for Maryville will walk away with three-straight district titles, 35 wins, and a second-place finish in 2020.
“I talked about proud I was of those eight seniors and what they’ve meant to this program,” Webb said. “Six of those guys have been here for four years and they dedicated a lot of time, a lot of commitment, made a lot of plays and a lot of memories. That’s what this is about and I’m really going to miss those six seniors and the two that joined us this year.”