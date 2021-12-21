KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of the greatest basketball players in history have laced up their sneakers in Hy-Vee Arena — previously known as Kemper Arena — in Kansas City. The building has been the home to an NBA franchise and hosted both men’s and women’s Final Fours.
For Nodaway Valley (2-6) guard Bracxten Rohlmeier, playing in the same gym as so many legends of the game felt like a good time to break out of a recent shooting slump. He did that and more in a 70-58 victory over North Platte (3-5) on Monday in the 12 Courts of Christmas event at Hy-Vee Arena.
“It is amazing,” Rohlmeier said. “I feel like a lot of great teams have played here, a lot of great players have played here, and we finally get to join that. And we got a win.”
North Platte senior Landon Bartlett hit the first 3-pointer of the game for a 5-2 Panther lead. Nodaway Valley’s Hunter Dawson answered with a 3-pointer to tie the game and from there, it was the Rohlmeier show.
“We always knew Bracxten could shoot, so getting him out of his cold slump is a good thing for us,” Nodaway Valley coach Michael Barbosa said.
Rohlmeier had 3-pointers on 3-straight possessions for the Thunder and increased the lead to 14-6. After North Platte’s Westin Snook hit a 3-pointer on the other end, Rohlmeier showed he could step inside the arc as well and knocked down a 2-pointer.
The reprieve from the 3-point showcase was short-lived for the Panthers as Rohlmeier’s next shot was another 3-pointer to increase the lead to 19-9 with 16 of those points belonging to Rohlmeier.
“I just came in with an aggressive mind,” Rohlmeier said. “I was like, you only get to play here once. I’ve only played here once, so I was like, I’m just going to come out firing.”
With North Platte coach Bradyn Kemper already on his team to not give sharp-shooters Kayden Conn or Dawson any space, Nodaway Valley suddenly found the lane very open. Preston Jenkins and Conn took advantage with baskets.
Conn added a free throw and Dawson put in one more 3-pointer before the end of the quarter for a 27-9 lead.
Bartlett hit a pair of foul shots to open the second quarter, but Nodaway Valley took off again with the next seven points including baskets by Dawson Fast, Dawson and Jenkins. The 34-11 lead was as large as the margin would get.
North Platte kept trying to get back into the game, but each time, Nodaway Valley had an answer. The Panthers worked it to within 14 points early in the third quarter, but Conn answered that with a pair of baskets.
“We haven’t been in close games where we are in the lead yet, so it shows our maturity,” Barbosa said.
The Panthers got the lead down to nine after three quarters, but Dawson opened the fourth quarter with a 3-point play. After North Platte matched that with a 3-pointer, Nodaway Valley went on a 6-0 run with Jenkins, Fast and Dawson scoring.
North Platte’s final surge got the lead down to 61-54, but fittingly, Rohlmeier’s first 3-pointer since the first quarter put the game away as it and a Fast bucket extended the lead to 12 points.
Rohlmeier finished with 21 points while Dawson had 19.
“This last week, I haven’t been the same as I was last year,” Rohlmeier said. “I’ve been missing a lot of open shots. I just haven’t been as focused, I feel like, in the games. Finally tonight, I was just like I’m going to be aggressive and hope — not even hope — I’m going to make that ball go in because I needed it to go in.”
Fast and Jenkins were dominant in the rebounding battle and each finished with strong scoring nights as Fast had 10 and Jenkins had nine.
“They always say that every board is theirs and they fight every time,” Dawson said.
The Thunder will get to show their growth on Tuesday with a rematch from a game earlier this season against St. Joseph Christian. The team will stay busy over the winter break as they will play in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.
“We feel like we are a lot better than our record said,” Rohlmeier said. “… And that is okay. That is what the second half of the season is for — a bounce back.”