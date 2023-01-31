23-02-02 NVB Bracxten7.jpg
Nodaway Valley senior Bracxten Rohlmeier shoots a jumper on Monday in Sidney, Iowa. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SIDNEY, Iowa — Nodaway Valley girls assistant coach Alan Calfee made sure that the boys’ senior Bracxten Rohlmeier was well aware that basketball in Iowa is officiated slightly differently than it is in Missouri. With a quicker whistle and more fouls being called, Calfee recommended that the Thunder point guard attack the basket against Sidney.

Rohlmeier got the message and followed his directions. The senior finished with a career-high 36 points and made 20-of-23 free throws as Nodaway Valley (16-6) came away with a 78-59 win.

