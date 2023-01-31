SIDNEY, Iowa — Nodaway Valley girls assistant coach Alan Calfee made sure that the boys’ senior Bracxten Rohlmeier was well aware that basketball in Iowa is officiated slightly differently than it is in Missouri. With a quicker whistle and more fouls being called, Calfee recommended that the Thunder point guard attack the basket against Sidney.
Rohlmeier got the message and followed his directions. The senior finished with a career-high 36 points and made 20-of-23 free throws as Nodaway Valley (16-6) came away with a 78-59 win.
“The refs, in the girls game, they were kinda being a little tighter,” Rohlmeier explained. “Calfee came up to me after the girls game and told me that I needed to be aggressive because they were going to call everything. They are a lot tighter up here for some reason. I told myself not to settle for jump shots and just pump fake, get them up and get to the line.”
Sidney threw the game’s first punch with a 3-pointer from Taylor McFall giving the Cowboys a 10-5 lead. Sidney beat the Thunder last season and entered the game with a win already this season over Missouri-foe East Atchison.
“It is nice coming up to Iowa and getting a win from a team you kinda know because you played them the last two years, but you really don’t know them,” Rohlmeier said.
Nodaway Valley didn’t take its first lead until early in the second quarter when Rohlmeier scored to open the period and added two free throws for a 15-13 advantage. Sidney surged back in front 20-17 midway through the quarter.
Nodaway Valley junior Kayden Conn split a pair of free throws and Rohlmeier hit two to tie the game before Michael Cook came up with a steal and layup for a 22-20 lead. That was the final time the Thunder would trail in the game.
Preston Jenkins scored on a putback and Conn hit two free throws to make it a 9-0 run. Nodaway Valley, usually a team that like to shoot 3-pointers, didn’t hit their first one until late in the second quarter, but the long ball by Conn put them up 33-23.
Sidney hung around in the third quarter and the lead was just 50-43 heading into the fourth quarter, but a 28-16 final quarter gave Nodaway Valley a happy bus ride home.
“It feels amazing, it is just more momentum for us coming into the conference games,” Conn said.
In addition to Rohlmeier’s 36 points, Conn finished with 24 points. The two top scorers’ chemistry has continued to grow throughout the season.
“If you only have one really good defender, you have to pick which one to guard from us,” Conn said. “… It feels good cause once Bracxten gets going, they start helping down in and getting open shots (for me).”
Cook added nine points while Jenkins had seven and Tyler Gray rounded out the scoring with a layup for two points.
Nodaway Valley faces a big week ahead with Rock Port on Friday in a rematch of a game they lost in the Fairfax Tournament. Next Tuesday, they travel to Platte Valley for a showdown between two teams with a combined one loss in conference this year.
“It is exciting,” Conn said. “We have Rock Port this week and we lost to them in the Fairfax Tournament, so it is kinda a revenge game for us. We play them at home. All these district teams and conference — I just want to win."