BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. – The West Nodaway Rockets and head coach Tim Conn plan was to allow the East Atchison Wolves to take all the 3-pointers they wanted Monday night. The problem for Conn and the Rockets was that the Wolves couldn’t miss — making 20 threes in a 95-26 win over West Nodaway.
“That’s frustrating when they hit three after three after three after three and you don’t have a bench to switch defenses and I’ll own that as the coach,” Conn said. “I said we were going to give them threes because I was worried that if we were going to get in foul trouble if we got aggressive and we don’t have enough girls to get in foul trouble.”
The Wolves’ offense poured it on early and often with eight three-pointers in the first quarter. The Rockets managed just five points over that span with a three-pointer from Erin Cook and two points from Riley Linville.
East Atchison took a 40-5 lead into the second quarter. West Nodaway’s Emily Ricketts scored the first points of the quarter, but the Wolves converted on six 3-point attempts, giving them 14 in the first half.
The Rockets’ best run of the game came over the final minute of the half, scoring seven-straight. Freshman Sydney Marriott’s three-pointer at the buzzer made it 60-16 at halftime.
West Nodaway’s tried to keep pace to begin the second half, but East Atchison answered each of their scores with 3-pointers. The Wolves began the half with a 12-3 run. Marriott’s 3-pointer with 3:13 left in the quarter gave her a team-high seven points.
“As a freshman, she’s taken on a bigger role as a leader than even I would like, but she grows and gets better each game,” Conn said. “We’re five to six games in now, and she’s learning the difference between high school and junior high and what she can and can’t do. Now that she’s realizing that I think her level of play is improving.”
The Rockets will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Hopkins on Tuesday night to face North Nodaway. Conn said his team will have to have a short memory after Monday’s loss.
“You don’t want to disregard any game, but every game’s purpose is to get better for the next one,” Conn said. “You have to find the things we did well in this game to get ready for the next one. Yeah, we got beat handily and it wasn’t pretty, but you do certain things right against good teams that should make us better against teams that we can compete with.”