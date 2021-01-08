BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The West Nodaway Rockets came into Friday night’s courtwarming matchup with the Union Star Trojans confident that they could win. The Rockets did just with a 44-41 win over the Trojans.
“I feel like it could have been better, she definitely wasn’t a pretty one,” Reagan Hagey said. “But that’s okay, that got the job done. We pushed really hard and I think you could see that with our fouls, but we really, really wanted this win.”
The West Nodaway found a spark early in the first quarter, racing out to an 8-3 lead behind two of its veterans. Riley Linville and Hagey each scored four points in the first three minutes of the quarter.
The offense’s rhythm came to a halt after the first few minutes, managing just one point over the final half of the quarter. The Rockets did their part on the defensive side, holding Union Star to just five points in the quarter.
West Nodaway took a hit early in the second quarter as guard Sydney Marriott was sent to the bench with three fouls at the 6:23 mark. Marriott going to the bench was followed by the two teams having their best offensive runs of the first half.
Hagey and Erin Cook combined for six over a one-minute span that gave the Rockets a seven-point lead. The Trojans responded with an 11-3 run to take a 20-19 lead with 30 seconds left in the half. Hagey then gave West Nodaway a one-point halftime lead with her fourth basket of the half.
“We felt really confident that we were going to get the win, so going in at halftime with such a small lead was a wake-up call,” Cook said.
The Trojans took the lead early in the third quarter with a 3-pointer on their first possession. Cook answered with a 3-pointer to retake the lead at the 6:02 mark.
Free throws were an issue for West Nodaway all night and the missed free throws in the third quarter prevented the Rockets from pulling away. West Nodaway made just seven of its 24 attempts Friday night and made just two of eight attempts in the third quarter.
“It seems to be a recurring problem and we spend 20 minutes at practice and that’s all we did yesterday was work on shots and free throws,” West Nodaway coach Tim Conn said. “That takes a lot of time and you can’t spend all practice working on shots. We’re still trying to get there and that ended up being a big difference tonight. Not only that, we missed bunny shot after bunny shot and I think we easily left 20 points just sitting there that should have been on the board.”
Despite the missed free throws, the Rockets led 36-29 at the end of the quarter. West Nodaway used an 8-0 run over the final 2:47 to build its seven-point lead.
The streakiness of the Rocket offense continued in the fourth quarter as West Nodaway scored just three points over the first five and a half minutes of the quarter. During that time, the Trojans rattled off 10 points, leading to a one-point lead.
West Nodaway’s final run of the game came at the right time, finishing the game with a 6-2 run and winning its second game of the season. The Rockets’ win over Union Star gives them six-straight over the Trojans dating back to 2016.
“I thought it was really good for us to get a win like this in a game that could go either way,” Conn said. “It comes down to finding a way to finish one way or another and I’m proud of the girls for doing that.”
Next up for West Nodaway will be the Fairfax Tournament that begins on Monday. The Rockets hope that they can be more consistent on the offensive side moving forward.
“We just have to remember all the plays, maybe pulls out some new plays, keep our heads and just keep going,” Hagey said.