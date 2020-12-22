BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — West Nodaway's struggles from inside the paint and from the free-throw line came back to haunt the Rockets in their 41-33 loss to St. Joseph Christian on Tuesday night. West Nodaway shot 47 percent from the free throw line and made just three of seven in the fourth quarter.
“You can’t spend all practice working on free throws and shots, but we’re trying to do enough to finish,” West Nodaway coach Tim Conn said. “We beat Mound City, but we made just enough to do it. Tonight, it wasn’t enough, and if we hit those free throws and those bunny shots — I think it’s a different outcome.”
The Rockets lone lead of the game came at the 7:18 mark of the first quarter as they took a 1-0 lead with a free throw from Riley Linville. The Lions took control from there, going on an 11-0 run over a five-minute span.
Freshman Anastyn Nielson made the lone field goal of the first quarter to slow the bleeding with 2:04 left in the first. St. Joseph Christian responded with a basket to take a 13-3 lead into the second quarter.
The Rockets found some life offensively early in the second quarter with back-to-back baskets from Reagan Hagey and Linville. West Nodaway also had its best quarter defensively, holding the Lions to just three points in the second quarter. Linville’s layup with five seconds left in the half cut the St. Joseph Christian lead to five at 16-11.
“I told them simply to just play our game,” Conn said. “We only scored three points and we’re usually better than that, but when they're not falling it feels like everything is bad and it’s really just missing simple shots. I tried to just get them to calm down, play good defense and get some offense through defense.”
West Nodaway cut the deficit to four early in the third quarter with a three-pointer from junior Piper Hunt. The four-point deficit would be as close as the Rockets would get as St. Joseph Christian seemingly answered each Rockets’ basket with one of its own. The Lions led 27-17 at the end of the third quarter.
St. Joseph Christian extended its lead to 12 early in the fourth quarter. The West Nodaway offense kept rallying back with success from three-point range. Hunt and freshman Sydney Marriott each had a three-pointers to get the lead back to single digits.
Marriott’s two free throws with 3:39 left in the game brought the Rockets to within nine. West Nodaway had opportunities to continue to cut into the lead, but two missed free throws and a miss on the front end of a one-and-one allowed the Lions to push the lead back out to 11.
West Nodaway trailed 41-26 with 47 seconds left in the game, but ended the game with its best run of the game — scoring seven-straight to close out the game. Hunt and Marriott led the team with nine points each. Hunt scored all nine of her points in the second half.
“Piper is a rhythm shooter and once she hits one or two, she feels good and is ready to go,” Conn said. “But when she misses early, it’s hard to keep her shooting and confident when they don’t fall. We try to get her to run the court, get some layups, get some confidence and that’s what she does.”
The Rockets break will be a little shorter than the rest of the teams in the area as they take on North Harrison on Dec. 28. After that, West Nodaway will play three games over a five-day stretch beginning on Jan. 4.
“We have not had a set schedule where we can practice three or four days in a row where we can just work on basketball,” Conn said. “We’ve played game after game and only had like three practices, so I’m looking forward to settling down and working on individual skills with each girl. Hopefully we can get each girl more comfortable and playing better.”