BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. – Tuesday night may have been the start of a new rivalry in northwest Missouri as the West Nodaway Rockets defeated St. Joseph Christian 78-58. The Rockets avenged a 29-point loss to the Lions a season ago with a 48-points second half.
“They beat us by 29 last year and that was a point in the season when we had to make the decision on where we go from here, and our decision was to get better from that moment,” West Nodaway coach Brandon Phipps said. “We started playing really good basketball, got better this offseason and came to a point where we beat them by 20.”
The blowout win was a slow burn as the two teams began the game trading blows on each possession. The Lions and Rockets traded the lead four times over the first two minutes of the game while combining for 14 points.
West Nodaway took a five-point lead into the second quarter at 18-13. The early parts of the second quarter were the quietest of the game for the Rockets as they were held scoreless over the first three minutes of the quarter.
The Lions took advantage of the slow start, scoring five-straight to tie the game at 18. Senior Tyler Blay broke the cold streak with a jumper to get the West Nodaway offense going at the 4:50 mark of the quarter.
St. Joseph Christian junior Carson Bowman knocked down two free throws to tie the game at the halfway point of the quarter. The Rockets then ended the half with a 10-3 run with four of their five starters contributing to the run.
“It’s fun to hear the crowd erupt when you’re on that kind of roll, it’s just a fun feeling,” Bracxten Rohlmeier said.
Junior Hunter Dawson helped lead the Rockets to a 30-23 halftime lead with 10 points in the first half. Dawson said the mindset was different after coming in with back-to-back losses.
“We needed to play our game, first of all,” Dawson said. “Then play defense, we are a pretty good offensive team. We put up good numbers, but we just needed to work on our defense.”
After sitting for the first half, the Lions hoped to gain a boost from leading scorer Jaci Jorgensen in the second half. The freshman forward scored the first points of the third quarter, starting a 5-0 run for St. Joseph Christian.
Even with the return of their leading scorer, there was no stopping the avalanche that was the West Nodaway offense in the second half. The Rockets made four three-pointers in the third quarter, beginning with Dawson’s basket at the 5:37 mark that gave the Rockets a 33-28 lead.
St. Joseph Christian cut the lead to three with just over two and a half minutes remaining in the quarter, but saw that deficit quickly grow with back-to-back three-pointers from Blay and Grant Adkins.
Dawson then scored five of the game’s next seven points before the Lions responded with a 5-0 run to get back to within single digits. Blay made sure that the momentum went back in his team’s direction, adding a basket plus a free throw to end the third quarter that gave West Nodaway a 52-40 lead.
Rohlmeier kept it rolling with a three-pointer to begin the fourth quarter. After two more free throws from Bowman, Blay scored on back-to-back plays to make it a 12-point game.
The Lions kept treading water, but were never able to put a dent in the West Nodaway lead. Blay and Rohlmeier put the game firmly out of reach with just under five minutes left in the game with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions.
“After you get going, it almost feels like you can’t do anything wrong — there’s energy in the ball,” Dawson said. “It just keeps going, keeps going and once it finds the right person, you get what we got tonight.”
The Rockets scored 24 points on eight three-pointers in the second half of the game. Dawson led the team with 23 points, while Blay finished second with 21 points. Rohlmeier scored 17 points and Adkins finished fourth with nine points.
The top three scorers for West Nodaway scored double digit points in the second half of the game.
“Tonight was very fun, and it proves how much hard work we put in,” Rohlmeier said. “We were in the gym all summer, all fall, and to beat a team like that feels good.”
West Nodaway’s winter break will be a little shorter than most as they face North Harrison on Dec. 28. The Rockets will then play East Atchison, North Nodaway and Union Star over a five-day span beginning on Jan.4.
“I see our team as one that has something to prove and I think post-break is an opportunity to do so,” Phipps said. “We’re going to take this break really serious to get better. It’s a long season, we’re going to enjoy tonight and then it’s on to the next game.”