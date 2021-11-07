MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcat soccer team had never had the opportunity to play a postseason game on their home pitch until Sunday.
Northwest (13-5-1; 8-2-1 MIAA) came out fired up in front of their home crowd and rolled to a 5-0 win over Washburn.
“We are making history,” Northwest’s Sophie Cissell said. “We are turning the program around, and it’s exciting.”
All-MIAA First Team forward Kaylie Rock got Northwest going in the seventh minute when she took a feed from Cissell and was able to put a quick touch on it for the goal.
“It was a great ball right in front of the goal,” Rock said of the pass.
Northwest was against the wind in the first half, but that didn’t seem to slow down the Bearcat attack any, especially Cissell.
“It was awesome to come out strong and really set the tone for the rest of the game,” Cissell said.
The St. Pius X product usually specializes in finding her teammates for scores, but she created for herself in the 22nd minute for her first goal of the season.
“I like to dish it off to people, but I couldn’t find anyone so I actually shot it myself,” Cissell laughed.
Rock added her second goal of the game nine minutes later off an assist from fellow forward Teagan Blackburn. The goal gave Northwest a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The Bearcats weren’t done adding on as Rock scored her third goal of the game and tenth of the season a minute into the second half.
“There was just a different energy today,” Rock said.
Northwest coach Marc Gordon had the opportunity to stretch his bench with the big lead. The Bearcats played 25 players in the game.
Freshman Emma Franklin took advantage of the opportunity with a goal in the 88th minute. It is Franklin’s first goal of her Northwest career.
Gordon called the win the most complete game of the season for Northwest.
“Complete game, that is the best way to put it,” Gordon said.
The 5-0 victory is the Bearcats’ second MIAA Tournament victory in program history. They will have the opportunity to earn a third on Friday.
“This group has accomplished so much this year, I’m just very proud to be able to say I’m coaching this group,” Gordon said.
The MIAA semifinals Friday in Warrensburg. Third-seed Northwest will play second-seeded Emporia State at noon and fourth-seeded Central Oklahoma will face top-seeded Central Missouri at 3 p.m.
The Bearcats lost 4-1 to the Hornets in their only meeting on October 3.
The MIAA championship game is Sunday at 1 p.m. in Warrensburg.
“From most goals in a season, most wins in a season, first time hosting postseason, first time winning a (home) postseason game — I think we’ve made a really big statement,” Rock said.