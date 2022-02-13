GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley Thunder have some of the best shooters in northwest Missouri. The Rock Port Blue Jays have some of the best size and interior scoring in northwest Missouri.
Nodaway Valley (7-16) got off to a fast start on Friday night and had a double-figures lead, but Rock Port was able to rally for a 66-56 victory.
“We battled all the way through the four quarters,” Nodaway Valley coach Michael Barbosa said. “We are undersized in pretty much every game that we play.”
The first quarter was back and forth, but the Thunder caught fire in the second quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers from junior Bracxten Rohlmeier and went on a 11-0 run to take a 28-17 lead.
“Movement is key for our team,” Nodaway Valley senior Wyatt Ingraham said. “We are a smaller team — that also makes us quicker in most cases.”
Sophomore Kayden Conn capped the run with a 3-pointer, but Rock Port answered to end the half with a 9-1 run which cut the margin to 29-26 at intermission.
Rock Port opened the third quarter with a 15-6 run capped by a Micah Makings basket to put the Jays up by six points.
“Their post game is always strong every year we’ve gone against it,” Nodaway Valley senior Hunter Dawson said. “They do a great job at it. That is like their main scoring. They did a great job and it was hard to defend.”
The Thunder answered with 3-pointers by Dawson and Conn to tie the game at 41-41. Rock Port took the lead for good on a Holden Farmer basket and led 46-41 after three quarters. A Makings putback extended the margin to 50-43 before Nodaway Valley freshman Preston Jenkins scored to get back within five.
“He has shown a lot of development,” Barbosa said of Jenkins. “… He did his job. He got rebounds, putbacks, finished when he could and kicked out to our shooters.”
Rock Port’s Aidan Burke took command from there. He scored the next four baskets for the Jays and grew the Rock Port lead to double figures for the first time at 58-47.
Rock Port closed the game out at the foul line — going 6-for-6 in the closing minutes to seal the win.
The Thunder celebrated Senior Day for Dawson Fast, Chase Goff, Ingraham and Dawson.
“I just want the freshman to know that time is going to be there, but just have fun when you are doing it,” Fast said. “It is just fun playing basketball.”
Nodaway Valley was led in scoring by Dawson with 15 points while Rohlmeier had 13 and Jenkins and Conn each had 11.
“You only get one Senior Night ever, so I wanted to make the most out of it and play as well as I can,” Dawson said. “I’ll remember this forever.”
Rock Port was paced by Makings with 22, Burke with 18 and Farmer with 17.
Nodaway Valley closes the regular season on Tuesday with a trip to DeKalb. They will be the fifth seed in the Class 2, District 16 Tournament in Rosendale and play East Atchison on Monday at 7 p.m.
“Basketball is something that meant a lot to me,” Ingraham said. “I’m sad to see it go, but we still have got a few more games and I’m hoping we can keep it going.”