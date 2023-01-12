FAIRFAX, Mo. — Nodaway Valley and Rock Port battled back and forth for three and half quarters on Wednesday night before the Jays pulled away for a 67-56 victory to advance to the finals of the Fairfax Invitational.
“Our defense down the stretch just wasn’t good enough,” Nodaway Valley coach Shawn Emerson said.
Junior Kayden Conn kept the Thunder in the game in the first half with 18 points before the intermission. Conn worked from the high-post and the usually reliable 3-point shooter was able to hit nine 2-point field goals in the opening half.
“After the first couple shots, it felt good,” Conn said. “I wasn’t making many threes, so I was just trying to get more in the paint.”
Conn and senior Bracxten Rohlmeier combined for the first 27 points for the Thunder and Michael Cook became the third player to score with the final bucket of the half for a 29-27 lead.
Blake Bohannon opened the third quarter with a basket and Conn added back-to-back buckets for a 35-29 lead, but Rock Port immediately answered with a 7-0 run capped by five points for Jays’ standout Micah Makings.
“They were just really big and they were crashing the offensive boards hard and getting the rebounds,” Conn said. “We didn’t box out. We are a smaller team — we have to be more gritty than the other team and we weren’t tonight.”
The teams traded the lead for the remainder of the third quarter until Makings capped the quarter with a 3-pointer for a 44-43 lead.
“We just have to communicate better,” Conn said of the defense. “If we communicate, I think we will be really good. We just got to talk.”
The Thunder never led in the final quarter. Senior Ethan Rohr converted a 3-point play with 3:47 left to pull within 52-50.
“We weren’t rebounding like we were supposed to, so I just went all-out for it,” Rohr said.
Rock Port finished with a 15-6 run to secure its place in the championship game on Saturday. Nodaway Valley will play Falls City for third place on Friday.
“We’ll be alright,” Emerson said. “We will come back and practice tomorrow and get ready for Friday.”
Conn finished with 22 points while Rohlmeier had 11, Cook and Bohannon each had eight and Rohr had seven.
Makings had 27 for Rock Port while Cade Makings and Bannack Skillen each had 13 points and Aidan Burke added 12.
“He was on fire,” Rohr said of Micah Makings. “You got to give credit where it is due. … He is one of the best we will play. He is quick. He can shoot. He can drive. He can do everything.”