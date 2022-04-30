MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats have sent plenty of players to NFL teams over the years, but it had been since Brandon Dixon in 2014 when Northwest Missouri State last had heard a player’s name called from the stage on NFL Draft weekend.
That ended on Saturday afternoon with the New England Patriots selecting defensive lineman Sam Roberts with the 200th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.
“I’ve been praying for this for a long time and that was just my first instinct: ‘Oh my God, look at God work,’” Roberts said during his media conference call posted on Patriots.com. “I had every emotion — every emotion running through my body at that point in time. You work hard for this your whole life and when it comes to fruition, it’s just like ‘Jesus.’ Every emotion comes out.”
The Waynesville, Missouri, product was the lone defensive lineman selected in the draft by the Patriots, who had total 10 selections.
Roberts grew up as a Patriots fan and mentioned rooting for Tom Brady and Vince Wilfolk in his press availability. His draft-day call came from legendary coach Bill Belichick.
“When I heard his voice on the phone,” Roberts said. “I had to catch my breath for a second. Like I said, I can’t even put it into words the feeling I got out of that. I’m so excited to be in this position.”
Roberts was given the Cliff Harris Award which goes to the nation’s best small-college defensive player in the nation. He was an All-American and takes pride in representing Division-2 football.
“I’m a true believer that if you can play football, they will find you,” Roberts said.
After the season, Roberts participated in the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game.
“I think those definitely helped me get more eyes on me,” Roberts said.
While Roberts’ defensive statistics are gaudy, being a sixth-round selection makes his special teams ability a priority and Roberts has five blocked kicks in his career.
Roberts had 18 tackles for loss and six and a half sacks this past season. The Bearcats had the No. 2 scoring defense in the nation and the No. 4 total defense.
The Bearcats have have seven players drafted into the NFL — Ed Tillison (11th round in 1992), Chris Greisen (seventh round in 1999), Seth Wand (third round in 2003), Dave Tollefsen (seventh round in 2006), Xavier Omon (sixth round in 2008), Brandon Dixon (sixth round in 2014) and Roberts.
“It seems like a little fairy-tale ending almost,” Roberts said. “You grow up watching this team and then they end up picking you in the draft and it is like ‘Wow.’ I’m still at a loss for words and it has been like two hours now.”
Davis signs with Broncos
It only took minutes after the Draft ended for Bearcat receiver Kaden Davis to figure out his NFL future. Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos. Davis will have the opportunity to compete with another small-school receiver in Samford’s Montrell Washington, who the Broncos took in the fifth round.
Davis had led the Bearcats with 714 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 44 receptions.
"I feel blessed, I’m grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work,” Davis said in a message to the Forum. “This has been a life-long dream of mine to play in the NFL and to be able to do it in Denver just makes it that much sweeter.”