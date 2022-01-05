MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State football coach Rich Wright had some pretty big news to tell Sam Roberts last Thursday as the anchor of Wright’s defensive line was about to be named as the winner of the 2021 Cliff Harris Award.
The problem was that Wright only got Roberts’ voicemail. Roberts was not avoiding his coach and mentor. In the chaos of preparing for the Hula Bowl and all the training leading up to the NFL Draft, Roberts had simply forgotten his phone in his car.
The twist was that he then shipped his car to Las Vegas, where he is training.
Roberts didn’t get back to his phone until four days later when he arrived in Nevada, which meant Roberts learned of the award the same way most Bearcat fans did — through social media.
“The biggest award and I don’t even have a phone to contact anybody,” Roberts laughed.
It was Northwest freshman defensive lineman Kobe Clayborne who actually was the one to break the news to Roberts as he congratulated his teammate on the award which is given to the top defensive player on the Division-II, Division-III or NAIA level.
“I had shipped my car off at like 7 a.m. on Thursday, and I was looking for my phone,” Roberts explained. “I looked on ‘Find my iPhone’ and I realized my phone is on its way to Vegas without me. And I’m just laying there on my iPad, and I get a Snapchat from Kobe saying ‘congratulations, the best in the nation.’ I was like ‘What man? What are you talking about?’
“Then I got on Twitter and it was blowing up and then somebody else Snapped me and the Snaps kept rolling in. I was like, ‘This is crazy, I won the Cliff Harris Award.’ Then I just got up and did a little happy dance, you know.”
The award is named and presented by former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro safety Cliff Harris, who starred at Ouachita Baptist in college. Harris will present Roberts with the award on January 14 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“It is an amazing honor,” Roberts said. “We don’t really talk about the Cliff Harris Award here very much, but just to know what it means and receiving it, it is crazy, because there was a lot of talent that was nominated for the award.
“I was just speechless. I didn’t know what to say. I hopped out of bed and screamed a little bit when I got a Snapchat, because I didn’t have a phone.”
Roberts did get back to his head coach eventually — just four days later once he was reunited with his phone.
“I just saw Coach Wright’s message and I just got back to him,” Roberts explained at 11:30 p.m. on Monday. “He hasn’t responded to me. I think he thinks I was trying to avoid him or something, but I just didn’t have a phone.”
The award ceremony is just part of a busy winter and spring for Roberts as he chases his NFL dreams. Roberts is now in Las Vegas training with his agency.
The day after the awards presentation, Roberts will play in the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida, along with Bearcat offensive tackle Tanner Owen.
“It is going to be a great time,” Roberts said. “ All of this is overwhelming at times, but it’s exciting. I’m excited for this journey and I hope it ends the way I want it to end.”
A busy schedule is nothing new for Roberts however as the Waynesville, Missouri product kept very busy during his five and a half years in Maryville.
A 4-time All-MIAA selection on the field, the 6-foot-5, 292 pound defensive lineman was always an intimidating presence when he took the field, but there were some in Maryville who got to see another side of Roberts.
A 3-time selection to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, Roberts worked as a certified nurse’s aide at Parkdale Manor in Maryville. Roberts has always had the goal of working with the elderly.
“I feel like the Bearcat community pours so much into us and I think it is only right that we pour back what we can in the free time that we do have,” Roberts said. “I have a heart for the elderly and my initial goal in life was to become a physician’s assistant, a P.A.
“It was a great, great facility to work at and those people in the facility really love the Bearcats.”
While Roberts was fulfilling his goals at Parkdale, the residents also enjoyed having him around.
“The residents all loved him, they called him Big Sam,” former Assistant Director of Nursing Traci Garner said. “He was a very good worker and they all absolutely loved him. … Every single time, their faces would light up when he would walk into the room because they liked him that much.”
For now, Roberts’ nursing is on hold while he pursues his other goal of becoming a professional football player. He is thankful for Northwest and Maryville for preparing him for this moment.
“The family thing is really true,” Roberts said. “Guys that came before me — Collin Bevins, Cass Weitl, Bobby Gruenloh — those guys just really played the foundation and those are the guys that I came up under. They really just embraced me and taught me the Bearcat way.
“It has been a fun road. As far as the end, it hurts. Just thinking about it being over, I might start choking up a little bit. But I think I used my time at Northwest wisely and I think that I got better as a man and as a person.”
One of the biggest steps towards that goal will take place on January 15 at the Hula Bowl. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m., and the CBS Sports Network has the broadcasting rights.
“It is going to be a process to get to the Draft, but that is my goal and that is what I’m going to set my mind to do,” Roberts said.