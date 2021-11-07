COLUMBIA, Mo. — Andrea Riley is not new to the MSHSAA State Championships. The Platte Valley junior capped her sophomore season by finishing 81st in Class 1 a year ago, but she was determined to get on the podium this season with a state medal.
Riley exceeded even her own expectations on Saturday in Columbia when she finished 16th in Class 1 with a 21:24.9 and earned that hardware.
“I think she did something she didn’t think she could do, which is the best thing that could have happened,” Platte Valley coach Julie McConkey said. “I think she knows now that she has no limits on what she will do in the future. Couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Her experience in big races helped with her race strategy as she went out fast and got in a fast group early on.
“At state, we all have to understand that if you don’t get out fast then you are going to get boxed in,” Riley said. “I tried to get out fast, get with a fast group and let them pull me along and run the pace I know I’m capable of running.”
Just like in past years when Andrea was the little sister hugging current Creighton Bluejay Ashley Riley after her state races, the Rileys celebrated her accomplishment with family including a hug from little sister Allison Riley.
The biggest hug came in the medal presentation when McConkey allowed assistant coach and Riley’s mother Wendy Riley to be the one to present her daughter with her medal.
“I set the goal at the beginning of the season that I wanted to get top 25,” Riley said. “So the fact that I got top 20 and 16th place really means a lot to me.”
Riley had other supporters there to celebrate with her as well with the first year of a boys’ team at Platte Valley.
“This has definitely been my favorite season so far,” Riley said. “It is so much fun. The boys are the best supporters I’ve had. They are just so much fun.”
North Nodaway senior Hayleigh Vincent finished her cross-country career with a 61st place finish in the 155-runner field.
In the boys race, Platte Valley competed as a team in the first year of existence for the boys’ program.
“It is our first season for our school having it and having the sport in general, so really, I’m just happy that all of us guys came out,” Platte Valley senior Micah Wolf said. “We all had fun and we made it to state as a team. I feel like we accomplished a lot this year.”
Wolf led the team with a 26th-place showing with a 17:56.3. That place is just one away from a medal.
“It hurts that I was that close, but also I PR’ed by close to a minute so I can’t be too mad at that,” Wolf said. “I had fun. I’m not mad at it. It was a pretty good end to the season.”
Wolf was the only senior to compete at state for Platte Valley this year and the team returns a strong core which now has that state experience. Three of the underclassmen set new personal bests at state.
Sophomore Jacob Peery finished 111th with a 19:44.3. Freshman Justin Miller took 130th, sophomore Ethan Holtman finished 146th and freshman Logan Peery took 162nd.
“I think they are all going to have a great future,” Wolf said.