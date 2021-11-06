COLUMBIA, Mo. — Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay came into the season with expectations which seemed almost unfair.
The younger brother of 2020 state champion Tyler Blay went into his sophomore season as the only member of the new Nodaway Valley cross-country team with any experience so the underclassmen was looked to as the leader of the program. Also after a 16th-place finish last year, he was expected to climb much higher on the podium as a sophomore just based on the way his brother improved throughout his career.
That’s a lot to put on any sophomore, but not only did Blay meet those exceptions — on Saturday, he shattered them. Blay won his first state championship in the Class 1 race in Columbia.
“It feels amazing,” Blay said. “I dreamed of this day forever. I never thought it would happen until my brother won last year and I trained with him all summer.”
He beat his brother’s time from last season on the same course by over 24 seconds.
“It is just phenomenal to watch him go from 16th last year to first this year,” Nodaway Valley assistant coach Colton Blay said. “Like I told him at the beginning of this race, it all comes down to the summers that we put in and the workouts that he’s done.”
For the second year in a row, Plato’s David Held finished second in Class 1 to a Blay brother. Riley Blay finished with a 16:05.9 while Held had a 16:29.2.
“His work ethic and dedication to improve is just fantastic,” Nodaway Valley coach Kenneth Hamilton said.
Blay went out fast on Saturday and he and Held quickly separated themselves from the field. Held had the fastest time in the state going into the race and Blay was second. They were both well ahead of all the other Class 1 runners, meaning that the 172-runner field would come down to a match race.
The two runners were neck and neck for the early portion of the race, but eventually Blay began to pull away and he just kept building his lead until he crossed the finish line by himself on the home stretch.
“I stuck to the race plan, opened up a gap and survived,” Blay said.
With a state title in hand, Blay’s coaches will look for new goals to push him towards moving forward.
“Sky's the limit at this point,” Colton Blay said.
One of Riley Blay’s goals is to continue to build the Nodaway Valley program and get it back to the point where they have enough runners to compete as a team.
“His leadership is immeasurable,” Hamilton said. “We are really looking forward to continuing that program. We had a strong group of junior high runners this year as well that hopefully we will be able to pick up and add some more kids to the program.”
Tyler Blay sets Griffon record
Tyler Blay ran for Missouri Western at the Division-II Central Region Meet on Saturday in Joplin and set a new Griffon record in the 10,000 meters.
He finished 47th overall with a 31:29.88.