OREGON, Mo. — The North Nodaway Mustangs fell to South Holt 70-23 on Friday night in Oregon, but the Mustang coaching staff continued to see signs of growth from the young team despite a sixth-straight loss to open the season.
“Early in the season, we were really working on fundamentally who we are — how we play defense, how we box out, the fundamentals of the game,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “I told the kids that we can play offense once we figure that part out. We also knew that we needed to improve until we get players back from injury and then the offense will work a little better anyways.”
One of the players who Trautz has been excited to watch grow is freshman wing Mason Richardson. Richardson has been thrown into a new role immediately as a freshman as one of the best athletes on the Mustang roster.
“He is having to learn a little bit of a new role, because last year (in junior high), he was our leader,” Trautz said. “This year, we need him to be a role player. Luckily, he has the athleticism and work ethic to learn it. Obviously every learning curve for a freshman is a slow learning curve, but I think that down the road that he is an elite-level player if he just keeps working this hard.”
Richardson finished with four points on Friday, but was all over the floor, especially defensively for the Mustangs.
Junior center Damian Dailey was the team’s leading scorer with nine points, but was also at his most impressive on the defensive end of the floor. The wiry center collected several blocked shots in the contest and anchored the team’s defense.
“We forget that he wasn’t a post two years ago,” Trautz said. “Because he is 6-foot-3 now, we assume he always has been. He was 5-foot-10 as a freshman. We knew it would take reps, but we are starting to see more post play both on the offensive and defensive side.”
Dailey is the lone returning starter who has played this season and likes the growth he has seen from the younger portions of the roster this season.
“Myself and the rest of the team, we are all growing and getting better as athletes,” Dailey said. “… We are still trying to figure out who we are as people and as a team.”
Owen Martin added four points for the Mustangs while Kody Bird and Ethan Fry each hit 3-pointers.
“We have a lot of young athletes who have a lot of potential,” Dailey said.
South Holt (3-3) was led by a trio of double-figure scorers with Jayce Jackson having 14, Brody Scroggins finishing with 13 and Cade Kurtz having 12. Tylynn Prussman and Mason Bisig each added nine.
North Nodaway concludes its 2021 portion of the schedule on Saturday when it hosts Stewartsville/Osborn.
“We’ve been improving a lot,” Richardson said. “… We are finally getting there. We are just learning and getting better as we go.”
The Mustangs have also received good news on the road to recovery for sophomore point guard Aydan Blackford who broke his collarbone during the football playoffs. Blackford can stop wearing his sling beginning Saturday and can begin cardio workouts.