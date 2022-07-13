MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mickey Gilbert capped off the Bike NonStop US riders to cross through Maryville when she arrived on Monday, but the retired Ohio State Trooper did not ride through town, and across the country, just representing herself.
The 54-year old cyclist from Mansfield, Ohio, has the names of four state troopers that she has served with on the front of her bike.
“Ryan Wilson, Kenny Velez, Mike Paris and Patrick Holland are troopers that I had worked with,” Gilbert explained. “Mike and I had worked many incidents together, Ryan was an investigator of mine, Kenny and I went through the academy together and actually graduated together, and Pat — I was his sergeant at one of the posts. All of them have passed.
“I just thought it’d be good to take them from Oregon to Washington (D.C.). I thought they’d like a ride.”
Riding the 3,529-mile route, Gilbert says her main goal is to finish and bike the race the way it was intended to be.
“There are rules of the race — you don’t accept rides, you don’t accept anything unless it is offered to everyone — so doing it with integrity is important to me,” Gilbert said. “I know when I finish that I’ve done it with integrity.”
Gilbert’s ride through was also a special moment for a 10-year old girl in Maryville as Harper Hamilton and her family have been greeting all the riders that come through Maryville, but the three competitors in the women’s race were ones she was very excited to meet and talk with.
“Not only just boys can do it,” Hamilton said. “Last year, I think there was only one girl competitor (Sherilyn Rudney, who also did it this year). I was wondering why there weren’t more. … I think that girls should be able to do everything that boys do. This race isn’t just for boys, girls can do it too.”
Hamilton says that she would like to ride the Bike NonStop US race someday. She and her family ride and she’s gone on a 2-day, 44-mile trip on the Wabash Trace in southwest Iowa, a trail the Bike NonStop riders also took.
“I like biking and I think it would be interesting to see the people and compete by biking a long ways,” Hamilton said.
Gilbert and Hamilton discussed everything from LEGOs to how the young girl reminds Gilbert of her son who is currently serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. Gilbert even recommended a movie to Hamilton — "Inspired to Ride" — a 2015 film by Mike Dion on the Trans Am Bike Race, the other race across the country.
“It is great for any girl to be able to be self-reliant, to have goals, to not be afraid to be out here by ourselves,” Gilbert said. “I think that the biggest question I get is ‘aren’t you afraid to be by yourself?’ Absolutely not. You have more problems with dogs than you do people. I’ve met some of the nicest people. You can either let fear rule you or you can rule the fear.”
Race Updates
First-place rider Aleš Zavoral and second-place Brandon Taber have finished the race. Zavoral finished in 18 days, 11 hours and 51 minutes. Taber finished in 22 days, 15 hours and 47 minutes.
Marc McConnell is nearing the finish in third while Mark Royden and Giampiero Monti are keeping similar paces in fourth and fifth. Kevin Steele is nearing the 3,000-mile mark while Julie Marceau surpassed the 2,500-mile mark on Wednesday and Gilbert is approaching that as well. Sherilyn Rundy started the race earlier so she is doing a time trial, but is less than 300 miles from the finish.