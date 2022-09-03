22-09-08 MHS FB DQ2.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville quarterback Derek Quinlin smiles after a touchdown pass on Friday night against Harrisonville in the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds got everything they wanted from Week One except the win at the end of the night. They remedied that in Week Two with a resounding 49-6 demolition of Harrisonville at the Hound Pound.

Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin was on fire all night against the Wildcats (0-2), going 8-for-10 for 209 yards with five touchdown passes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags