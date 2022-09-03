MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds got everything they wanted from Week One except the win at the end of the night. They remedied that in Week Two with a resounding 49-6 demolition of Harrisonville at the Hound Pound.
Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin was on fire all night against the Wildcats (0-2), going 8-for-10 for 209 yards with five touchdown passes.
“The whole game plan was to jump on them early,” Quinlin said.
Last week, Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage referred to the Quinlin-led passing attack as the new ‘Air-Webb’ offense and Matt Webb went to the air in a hurry on Friday night as Quinlin hit junior Delton Davis for a 41-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
“We knew, coming into the game, the first two plays we were going to run and I really didn’t want to run that second play which was a run,” Davis joked. “I wanted to get it over with on the first play. It felt great and really set the tone for the rest of the game.
“We are definitely airing it out more than in past years, but it feels really good.”
After a Wildcat 3-and-out, Maryville (1-1) went to the ground game and 2-play drive that senior fullback Cooper Loe capped with a 1-yard touchdown plunge. Loe kept the momentum going by blowing up an option, forcing and recovering a fumble.
Quinlin dialed up the deep ball again and this time found senior Caden Stoecklein for a 62-yard touchdown strike.
“It was super fun to be able to air it out,” Stoecklein said.
Kole Zarbano intercepted a pass on the next drive and set Quinlin up with a short field. The Hounds had their third one-play drive of the night with a 16-yard strike to senior Keaton Stone — his first career touchdown.
Quinlin added his fourth touchdown of the half with an 18-yard yard strike to Stoecklein again to increase the margin to 35-0 with just under five minutes to go in the half.
“When he is scrambling, he isn’t necessarily looking to scramble to run — he will run, he is a good athlete and he can — but when you keep your eyes downfield and don’t lower them, he can find those receivers,” Webb said.
Maryville kept its rhythm after the halftime break as Quinlin had his fifth touchdown pass of the night to a fourth different target as Don Allen hauled one in at the goal line for a 42-0 lead. The play ended the night for the Spoofhound starters who were 6-for-6 on touchdown drives.
“We are so versatile this year,” Stoecklein said. “We have got a QB who can throw, but we also have skill positions across the board where if one person is not open, there are a bunch of other athletes able to make plays.”
The second string also found success against the Harrisonville starting unit with Tucker Turner punching in a touchdown to push the margin to 49-0. Harrisonville avoided the shutout with five seconds left in the game, burning three timeouts in the final seconds before star running back Nate Reynolds was able to score on a 1-yard touchdown run.
After a pair of encouraging non-conference games, the Spoofhounds will dive into the MEC schedule next week with a home game against Chillicothe (1-1) and then a road trip to visit MEC defending champion St. Pius X (2-0).
“Chillicothe has about everyone returning from last year, they are big and strong,” Webb said. “They have a ton of seniors and they are really good. I know our guys know them well and they know us well. We have a great traditional rivalry with them.”