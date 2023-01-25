23-01-26 MHS DQ2.jpg
Maryville junior Derek Quinlin shoots a 3-pointer against Chillicothe on Tuesday in Cameron. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CAMERON, Mo. — Over the Spoofhounds’ five-game winning streak, four of those games have been decided by less than 10 points culminating in Tuesday’s overtime win over Chillicothe, 54-46, in the Cameron Shootout.

“Down the road in districts, we are going to have that experience late game,” Maryville sophomore Peyton McCollum said. “We are going to have that experience of knowing what to do, knowing who is going to hit the big shots and it will flow a lot better then.”

