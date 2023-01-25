CAMERON, Mo. — Over the Spoofhounds’ five-game winning streak, four of those games have been decided by less than 10 points culminating in Tuesday’s overtime win over Chillicothe, 54-46, in the Cameron Shootout.
“Down the road in districts, we are going to have that experience late game,” Maryville sophomore Peyton McCollum said. “We are going to have that experience of knowing what to do, knowing who is going to hit the big shots and it will flow a lot better then.”
The didn’t begin didn’t begin well for the Spoofhounds as Chillicothe (10-6) jumped out to a 9-2 lead after the first quarter with Maryville’s offense struggling to find its footing.
“We started off really slow — just two points in the first quarter and nothing was falling,” Maryville junior Derek Quinlin said. “We know that we are all great shooters. We know our identity, and we kept shooting, and they started to fall."
The margin grew to 20-9 in the second quarter as the Hornets pounded the ball inside and used their size against the smaller Spoofhounds. Chillicothe center James Mathew had 10 first-half points.
Quinlin took over the game late in the second quarter with three consecutive 3-pointers followed by a steal and layup by Delton Davis to tie the game at 20-20 at halftime.
“It just felt great to go into halftime tied after a rough first half,” Quinlin said.
Drew Burns gave Maryville (13-3) the lead to begin the second half, but Chillicothe responded to take a 26-22 lead before McCollum scored and Quinlin gave the Hounds back the lead with his fourth 3-pointer.
“Derek got hot and had four threes in a row and that helped,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “But he got those threes primarily because we drove the ball to the paint, kicked it out and he got great looks.”
The two teams traded the lead until Caden Stoecklein tied the game at 37-37 with a layup through contact with 2:02 left in the fourth quarter. Mathew answered with a basket, but McCollum came right back down with two free throws with 1:21 left to even the game at 39-39.
Chillicothe held the ball for the final 81 seconds of regulation for the final shot, keeping the ball away for Maryville’s pressure defense. The Hornets got a shot up just before the buzzer sounded, but it missed the rim and sailed out of bounds.
In overtime, Chillicothe star Griff Bonderer put his team up 41-39 just seconds into the period.
Quinlin had the answer with a post score and then put the team up 44-41 with a 3-pointer. Bonderer came back with two free throws as the guards continued to trade shots.
“He is a great player,” Quinlin said. “This is his last year. We will see him again this season and it will be another fun one.”
Quinlin’s floater put the Spoofhounds up by three again and after a defensive stop, McCollum was fouled and swished a pair of foul shots with 58 seconds left. Keaton Stone hit two more free throws for a seven point lead.
“I just thought: ‘I have to hit these. … I’m going to hit these,’ so you just have to have confidence,” McCollum said of his free throws.
Quinlin finished with a game-high 24 points while Stoecklein had 12, McCollum and Keaton Stone each had six, Davis had four and Burns had two.
“We battled,” McCollum said. “I feel like that is what our team has done this year, we just battle through those moments. We pick each other up. Whoever is down, we just pick them up and we just keep trucking.”
For Chillicothe, Mathew had 19 while Bonderer had 11.
Maryville will play Smithville on Wednesday and Cameron on Friday.
Maryville 55, Savannah 53
Maryville beat Savannah for the 21st time in the last 22 meetings last Friday with a 55-53 win in Savannah last Friday.
Keaton Stone finished with 13 points while Delton Davis and Caden Stoecklein each had 12 points. Derek Quinlin added nine points while Peyton McCollum had six and Drew Burns had three.