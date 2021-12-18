OREGON, Mo. — The South Holt and Nodaway-Holt football co-op wasn’t meant to last, but produced some fantastic athletes in its six years. Perhaps no player will be remembered more for what he accomplished in a Spartan football jersey than 2021 graduate Drew Quinlin.
A 2-time All-State player, Quinlin’s photo in his Spartan jersey will hang in the halls of South Holt High School as a member of the South Holt Hall of Fame. Quinlin was inducted during Friday night’s basketball games against North Nodaway.
“It is such an honor, I can’t say enough,” Quinlin said. “I’m so thankful for my coach. Josh (Petersen) is amazing.
“I’m one of the only people (in the hall of fame) who was a Spartan. I know we broke off with Nodaway-Holt, but it still means a lot to be one of the three Spartans who are up on the wall. … I just feel blessed and honored to be up there.”
Quinlin threw for 5,292 yards and 86 touchdowns as a Spartan and ran for 2,200 yards and 57 touchdowns.
He has continued his athletic career as a dual-sport athlete at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, where he plays football and baseball.