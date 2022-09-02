MARYVILLE, Mo. — “Can I speak on that too?”
Zach Howard is perhaps the one person associated with the Northwest Missouri State football program who hasn’t been asked constantly about the 2-quarterback system with Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee, but after the Bearcats’ 33-19 win over Fort Hays State on opening night, the two-time captain and senior defensive tackle had something he wanted to say.
“It is something to behold,” Howard said of Hohensee and Wright’s relationship. “It is something to see with those two as teammates. 12 (Wright) is just a freaking brother in Christ and just a man — a man amongst men. Obviously on the field he is a good quarterback and a great player. Mike is a great player and a good dude.”
Wright says that the bond he and Hohensee have as friends is what made this system and timeshare work.
“It is not necessarily that two quarterbacks works or doesn’t work. It all depends on people and the leadership of the program,” Wright said as Cole Lammel and Howard echoed their agreement next to him. “Coach (Rich) Wright at the top and Coach (Todd) Sturdy on the offensive side set the standard. Long before there was a ‘2-quarterback system,’ Mike and I were friends from the beginning and that was never going to change.
“Mike and I are friends and we just go out and play football and have fun together and that is all it comes down to. It is hard to describe because it is not a common thing you see, but we just have fun doing it.”
Sturdy and Rich Wright have stated ever since the Spring Game that both quarterbacks were going to play and it won’t be a rotation — they will go with the hot hand.
“Both are dynamic football players and can help us win a lot of games this fall, so we are going to need them,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said.
Northwest opened the game with Hohensee and he led a 42-yard touchdown drive to open the game after Fort Hays State fumbled on the opening possession.
The Bearcats’ next two drives ended in punts while the Tigers scored on 3-straight drives to take a 12-7 lead.
Braden Wright came in with 8:01 left in the second quarter and the senior’s second snap was a quarterback draw for 50 yards. The drive stalled with a Bearcat penalty and dropped touchdown pass, but sophomore Cole Lammel booted a 37-yard field goal to cut the lead to 12-10.
The momentum had shifted and Howard fed on it with the next Tiger snap — sacking Chance Fuller for a 12-yard loss. The Bearcats forced a 3-and-out and a short punt gave the Bearcats the ball 31 yards from a lead.
“We started out playing a roll concept, which is a cover-3 concept where we’re rolling to receivers,” Rich Wright said. “They had some good stuff schematically. We went into some man coverage stuff for a while. We were playing a lot of 1-rob and we were getting picked with their crossers. Then we went and made a third adjustment into check. Our check system, we play two split-field safeties and that seemed to be the recipe for success.”
Braden Wright delivered, facing a third-and-goal from the nine, and floated a ball over a leaping defender to running back Jamar Moya for a touchdown and a 17-12 lead.
“I didn’t try to do anything outside of myself,” Braden Wright said. “I tried to stay within myself, make the right reads and do anything I could to help the team.”
The Tigers fumbled the ensuing kickoff after a long return with 1:19 left in the half and Northwest took over at their own 42. Wright ran for 16 yards then connected with Keegan Sturdy for nine yards.
The Bearcats had a false start to push them back, but Wright found Trevon Alexander for nine more yards. Lammel booted a 46-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half.
“It felt really good,” Lammel said. “It felt really good. I hit it and right away I knew it was good. It was just one of those. I turned to (holder) Mike (Hohensee) and he was looking right at me and gave me a big high-five.”
The position which was asked about nearly as often as quarterback was kicker after Lammel struggled with confidence last season, but making two big kicks in the first half felt good for the sophomore who faced a kicking competition all offseason.
“Sometimes when you are an 18 year-old kid and you get thrust into a college-football atmosphere — if you lose confidence, it can be a difficult slope,” Rich Wright said. “The thing we have just tried to emphasize with Cole is that he is a kid who has a lot of talent and it is not a talent thing. His teammates are behind him and want him to be successful. It was fun to watch him kick tonight.”
Hohensee came back in to start the second half and the offense had a 12-play drive where Hohensee converted a fourth-and-2 and eventually hit Alexander for a 16-yard touchdown.
Hays had another 3-and-out and the Bearcats went marching again. They racked up 61 yards on the ground and capped a 5-play drive with a 13-yard Kevin Dominique touchdown to push the lead to 33-12 with 4:57 left in the third quarter.
That was all the points the Bearcat defense needed as they feasted on a one-dimensional Tiger offense, which was held to 13 yards rushing on the night. Howard couldn’t help, but smile when he saw that stat.
“We were just flying around and having fun,” Howard said. “Coach T (Mel Tjeerdsma) had a nice talk before the game. He came in and gave us an old-school, just have fun, fly around talk and it felt like we started to do that once we settled in.”
That opened up the pass-rushing opportunities for Howard, who had three sacks on the night. The Bearcats had five sacks as a team.
“We are never going to look the same,” Rich Wright said. “We aren’t going to replace Sam Roberts with any one of the kids we have. He just made the 53-man roster for the New England Patriots for goodness sake. We can collectively be as good of a defensive line. We just have to do things differently.”
On the other side of the ball, Northwest ran for 249 yards and didn’t allow a sack. Dominique had 86 yards, Moya had 69 and Braden Wright had 66 while Hohensee had 22. The Bearcats averaged 7.3 yards per rush.
“I was pleased with the effort,” Rich Wright said. “I was pleased with what we were able to do and it did feel like we controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Isaac Vollstedt finished with a team-leading nine tackles while safeties Shane Frederickson and Rhett Jordon had eight and seven respectively.
“Rhett Jordon was a guy who walked on, he just got a scholarship yesterday — that guy flew around all night, got the defense set,” Braden Wright said. “That guy played his heart out. … He was a quarterback at one point coming here and it is so awesome to see his development. That wasn’t even the question, I just felt like I had to talk about Rhett. He just played so phenomenal.”
The Bearcats will be on the road next Saturday for a matchup with a Lincoln team, which lost to Washburn 45-3 on Thursday.